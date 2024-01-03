Argenbright Security Europe Limited Expands Leadership Team as Company Experiences Growth

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Argenbright Group is adding to its ASEL senior leadership as part of its growing vision for the security and risk management company. ASEL welcomes Dan Hardy as its Group Managing Director, Brendan Musgrove as Chief Operating Officer for Manned Guarding, and Martin Smethurst as its new Chief Customer Officer.

Dan Hardy is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in the security industry. He joins ASEL from TUI Group, where he was the Group Head of Global Security. Previously, he was the Managing Director and Group Strategy Director for Amberstone, a portfolio company of ASEL. Before his corporate roles – Hardy had a distinguished career in law enforcement.

Martin Smethurst brings a wealth of knowledge as Chief Customer Officer, with an impressive sales career spanning 33 years at companies like Oracle, Cisco and Trax. Also joining the leadership team as ASEL's Chief Operating Officer for Manned Guarding is Brendan Musgrove, who has several years of experience managing security operations at Total Security Services Ltd. and Cordant Services.

Ernie Patterson, Chairman of International Business for Argenbright Group: "We are delighted to welcome Dan, Martin, and Brendan to our leadership team at ASEL. They are proven leaders who successfully deliver results across multiple industries and companies. As we reinforce our customer-oriented approach, we are confident this is the right team to lead our company towards greater success and growth."

ASEL's recent CEO, Jason Trigg, departed the company at the end of 2023. Trigg was a visionary leader for the organization, guiding it from inception to growth over the last five years.

Frank Argenbright, Executive Chairman, Argenbright Group: "Jason led the team through the acquisition of Amberstone and played a key role in establishing ASEL. I wish him well and look forward to welcoming Dan back and working with him, Martin and Brendan on the next chapter for ASEL."

ASEL is a leading provider of security services, operating across the UK and Europe and offering a range of customer-focused and technology-led security solutions for various sectors and industries.

The Argenbright Group is a privately held family of companies that provides tech-enabled solutions to various industries, including aviation services, facilities management, and commercial and government security. Argenbright Group was founded in 1979 by Atlanta-based entrepreneur Frank A. Argenbright, Jr., and has grown to a $1.4 billion global operation with presence across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Europe. The Argenbright portfolio includes Velociti Services, Unifi Aviation, and Argenbright Security Europe Limited (ASEL) among others.

