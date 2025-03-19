Are Nordic Workplaces as Safe as They Are Happy? EcoOnline's Safety Survey Reveals Mixed Results

LONDON, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from the Future Insights Team at EcoOnline, a leading SaaS provider of safety and sustainability solutions, reveals that living in the happiest countries doesn't always mean working in the safest places. The "How Safe & Sustainable Is Your Workplace?" survey, based on insights from 3,600+ employees across Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark, found that half of all workers have been impacted by workplace accidents or work-related illnesses. Despite having some of the world's most comprehensive worker protection regulations, the findings show there is still room for improvement in workplace safety.

Nordic countries consistently top global well-being indexes, and this sense of security is partly reflected in workplaces, with 80% of employees feeling safe at work. Yet that leaves 20% who do not. Norway leads the region with 83% safety perception and 74% employer engagement in safety initiatives, demonstrating a strong safety culture. However, safety practices vary across regions, particularly in chemical safety training. While 79% of Norwegian workers receive chemical safety training, this drops to 60% in Denmark. To create consistent safety standards, businesses must invest in safety practices and close knowledge gaps across the region.

The survey reveals that Nordic employees highly value workplace safety with these as the top 3 areas they want further investment in:

More safety training opportunities (36%) Increased safety initiative funding (32%) More time allocated to workplace safety efforts (31%)

Employees believe that increased safety investments could lead to significant workplace improvements, including happier employees (47%), fewer sick days (33%), and better cross-departmental communication (26%).

The survey highlights a growing demand from employees for more technology to automate and streamline their safety practices at work, with respondents increasingly calling for mobile and digital tools in their incident reporting. While 47% of employees would opt for digital reporting systems, only 61% currently have access to a digital chemical management system— falling to 53% in Finland.

In Sweden, where the survey has run for three years, mobile reporting preferences have grown—from 17% in 2023 to 24% in 2025. Meeting employee preferences for mobile and digital solutions can enhance safety reporting and strengthen workplace culture, creating more engaged safety practices.

"Nordic countries consistently rank among the happiest in the world, a reflection of both life outside of work and within it," says Tom Goodmanson, CEO at EcoOnline. "Sustaining that well-being means ensuring workplaces are not only productive, but also safe and supportive. With 85% of employees considering the work environment in their job choices and 83% willing to leave due to poor conditions, safety isn't just a regulatory compliance issue—it's essential to attracting and retaining top talent."

