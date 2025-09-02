Ardoq Launches Enterprise AI Management Solution to Help Organizations Govern and De-Risk AI Adoption

A new solution provides enterprises with visibility into AI usage, impact, and compliance as adoption surges across the organization.

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardoq, the SaaS company reinventing Enterprise Architecture , today announced the launch of its Enterprise AI Management Solution, designed to help organizations gain visibility, control, and compliance over their AI adoption.

As AI becomes embedded across every aspect of the enterprise, leaders face a growing challenge: closing blind spots by gaining visibility into shadow AI usage, data flows, compliance requirements, and the impact on business outcomes. Impending deadlines from frameworks such as the EU AI Act and the Colorado AI Act, as well as proposed US legislation including the Algorithmic Accountability Act, underscore the urgency. Boards are being held accountable for demonstrating that AI systems are explainable, ethical, and compliant, yet many organizations lack the tools to deliver that visibility.

"AI is creating both unprecedented opportunity and real uncertainty. Most organizations are unaware of where AI resides within their business or what data it impacts. They need connected, enterprise-wide insight that ties AI usage to strategy, compliance, and risk. By integrating governance into the Enterprise Architecture knowledge graph, Ardoq gives leaders the visibility to act and the confidence to move fast responsibly," said Erik Bakstad, CEO and Co-Founder, Ardoq.

Governance in Context: Connecting AI to Strategy, Risk, and Value

Ardoq delivers governance in context, connecting AI usage to strategy, risk, and measurable business value. By embedding governance directly into the Enterprise Architecture knowledge graph, leaders gain a connected view of where AI is used, how it interacts with systems and data, and how it aligns with business capabilities and transformation goals and objectives. This enables them to answer board-level questions with clarity and confidence.

Four pillars that deliver impact:

AI Visibility : Identify AI systems and agents across the enterprise, including shadow AI. Map where AI is used, the purpose, owners, and data it relies on, closing blind spots before they become risks.

: Identify AI systems and agents across the enterprise, including shadow AI. Map where AI is used, the purpose, owners, and data it relies on, closing blind spots before they become risks. AI Compliance Readiness : Monitor against evolving AI regulations and standards as well as internal security and governance policies. With controls, audit trails, and reporting readiness in one place, organizations can demonstrate responsible AI to regulators, auditors, stakeholders, and their own boards.

: Monitor against evolving AI regulations and standards as well as internal security and governance policies. With controls, audit trails, and reporting readiness in one place, organizations can demonstrate responsible AI to regulators, auditors, stakeholders, and their own boards. Strategic Alignment: Tie AI usage to strategy, capabilities, KPIs, and outcomes, enabling leaders to demonstrate value creation, prioritize investments, and retire low-value or high-risk use cases.

Tie AI usage to strategy, capabilities, KPIs, and outcomes, enabling leaders to demonstrate value creation, prioritize investments, and retire low-value or high-risk use cases. Future‑Proofing Governance: Vendor‑agnostic and scalable governance that keeps pace as models and ecosystems evolve. Support for generative AI, proprietary LLMs, and industry‑specific tools without lock‑in.

Customers echo this need for connected governance to close blind spots and align AI to strategy.

"Everything works better when it works together on purpose," said Henrik Magnusson, Head of Architecture at SmartestEnergy. "Ardoq helps us connect complex systems and data to deliver on our deep green agenda. That same ability to connect AI into the wider enterprise context is exactly what organizations need to innovate responsibly."

The Governance Gap: AI Adoption Has Outpaced Oversight

Ardoq was among the first Enterprise Architecture platforms to research the governance gap emerging around AI. While AI adoption soared in 2024, many organisations were still operating in the dark. Studies from late 2024 revealed that:

Over 50% of employees were using unauthorised AI tools, creating compliance and security risks.

of employees were using unauthorised AI tools, creating compliance and security risks. 95% of executives reported AI-related mishaps, yet only 2% of enterprises met responsible AI standards.

of executives reported AI-related mishaps, yet only of enterprises met responsible AI standards. While 93% of organisations had deployed AI, just 7–8% had governance frameworks in place.

of organisations had deployed AI, just had governance frameworks in place. More than 90% admitted they were unprepared for AI-related compliance requirements.

One year later, adoption has only accelerated, but governance hasn't kept pace. This disconnect underscores why organisations need more than AI discovery. They need enterprise-wide control.

Ardoq's Enterprise AI Management Solution: Connected Oversight by Design

Ardoq's new solution equips organizations with the tools to discover, govern, and scale AI responsibly:

Identify and classify AI systems and agents across applications and business functions. This provides enterprises with a single source of truth about where AI is being used, whether officially deployed or appearing as shadow AI, thereby closing blind spots that often carry the most significant risk.

across applications and business functions. This provides enterprises with a single source of truth about where AI is being used, whether officially deployed or appearing as shadow AI, thereby closing blind spots that often carry the most significant risk. Map data flows and dependencies to visualize how information is processed, shared, and potentially exposed. Leaders gain clarity on whether sensitive data is being handled appropriately, and can spot where duplication or poor data practices might undermine compliance.

to visualize how information is processed, shared, and potentially exposed. Leaders gain clarity on whether sensitive data is being handled appropriately, and can spot where duplication or poor data practices might undermine compliance. Monitor compliance with evolving frameworks , such as emerging US state laws, proposed federal legislation, and international AI standards, including internal corporate governance, security, and privacy policies. By recording controls, audit trails, and reporting readiness in one place, organizations can demonstrate responsible AI usage to regulators, auditors, stakeholders, and their own boards, reducing the risk of costly penalties or reputational harm.

, such as emerging US state laws, proposed federal legislation, and international AI standards, including internal corporate governance, security, and privacy policies. By recording controls, audit trails, and reporting readiness in one place, organizations can demonstrate responsible AI usage to regulators, auditors, stakeholders, and their own boards, reducing the risk of costly penalties or reputational harm. Link AI systems to business outcomes , helping organizations measure not just risk but also value creation. By tying AI adoption to strategic goals and KPIs, leaders can show the board and regulators that AI is being used deliberately, not recklessly.

, helping organizations measure not just risk but also value creation. By tying AI adoption to strategic goals and KPIs, leaders can show the board and regulators that AI is being used deliberately, not recklessly. Future-proof adoption with a vendor-agnostic approach, ensuring oversight keeps pace as AI models and ecosystems evolve. This flexibility allows enterprises to integrate generative AI, proprietary LLMs, or industry-specific tools without being locked into one ecosystem.

Unlike standalone governance tools or vendor-specific offerings, Ardoq uses its Enterprise Architecture knowledge graph to integrate AI oversight into the context of the entire business. This approach connects governance to strategy, people, processes, and technology, making it comprehensive and actionable. It helps leaders, for example, understand how an AI chatbot is leveraged in customer service, what data it has access to, how that data is classified, what regulations govern it, and how controls are being applied to maintain compliance. The same connected view can reveal how a financial model interacts with risk management processes, providing a 360-degree perspective on AI within the enterprise.

Built on Enterprise Architecture for End-to-End AI Governance

Effective AI adoption cannot be managed in isolation. Traditional governance tools may track compliance checklists or tool inventories, but they cannot show how AI connects to business capabilities, people, or long-term strategy. This narrow view risks treating AI as a series of disconnected projects rather than a force that spans the entire enterprise.

Ardoq's approach is different. By embedding AI governance into its Enterprise Architecture knowledge graph, Ardoq enables leaders to:

See how AI initiatives align with business capabilities and transformation goals

Understand dependencies between AI models, core systems, and the data that powers them

Answer board-level questions with confidence, from "Where are we exposed?" to "What value is AI delivering?"

Ardoq is also recognized for its first-to-market innovations in AI for Enterprise Architecture. With the launch of its MCP Server , Ardoq became the first EA platform to support secure, direct queries from AI assistants such as Claude and Microsoft Copilot. This open ecosystem provides customers with choice, ensures AI outputs are grounded in context, and prevents vendor lock-in.

Unlike vendors that treat AI as a bolt-on chatbot, Ardoq's AI is embedded in the model itself. It explains its reasoning, respects workspace permissions, and ensures every output is traceable to its source. Customers also benefit from AI-powered accelerators such as capability mapping, process modeling, and viewpoint creation, which accelerate analysis while maintaining governance at the core.

"What makes Ardoq's approach unique is its foundation in Enterprise Architecture," said Dr. Jason Baragry, Chief Enterprise Architect, Ardoq. "We don't just show where AI exists. We reveal how it impacts the capabilities, people, and processes that drive transformation. That is the insight leaders need to govern responsibly and unlock value."

Availability

Ardoq's Enterprise AI Management Solution will be available to all new and existing customers, and will be showcased live on September 18 as part of the launch of the Ardoq IlluminAIte™ Webinar Series. As AI shines an intense spotlight on how enterprises govern, align, and scale their technology decisions, IlluminAIte is designed to help leaders see clearly: where AI lives in their business, how it connects to strategy and risk, and how Enterprise Architecture can turn oversight into opportunity. To learn more and register for the series, visit the Ardoq Events Hub Ardoq Events Hub .

