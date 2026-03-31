Ardingly College Vietnam Announces Official Launch, Pioneering the British Boarding School Model Amid Southeast Asia's International Education Boom

This development reflects a broader trend: instead of sending children to study abroad far away, many families are choosing high-quality educational institutions within the region, where their children can receive academic standards comparable to studying abroad in Europe or North America. This trend allows students to access high-quality international education within a culturally familiar environment, while also offering greater convenience for both families and students in terms of travel, climate conditions, and ease of adaptation.

Ardingly College Vietnam is the result of a strategic collaboration between Khoi Nguyen Investment Holdings Group (KNI) and Ardingly College International Limited (ACIL), representing Ardingly College UK – a prestigious independent boarding school founded in 1858 in West Sussex. Currently, Ardingly College ranks among the top 40 best co-educational boarding schools and is the leading independent school in the UK for the quality of its International Baccalaureate (IBDP) programme.

The collaborative project follows the upgrade of Vietnam–UK relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2025, which has strengthened cooperation in education. During a high-level Vietnamese delegation visit to the UK, both parties exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding on 30 October 2025, and subsequently officially signed the cooperation agreement in West Sussex on 28 November 2025.

With a total investment of nearly VND 700 billion (equivalent to approximately £20 million) for the first phase, Ardingly College Vietnam (ACVN) boasts a modern, well-equipped campus that meets the rigorous operational standards of UK boarding schools. Ardingly College UK's commitment to comprehensive, close, and long-term collaboration is a testament to extending its prestigious educational legacy from the UK to Vietnam.

With its official operations in Vietnam, ACVN has also become the newest member of the global Ardingly family, alongside campuses in Kazakhstan and China. The school continues to inherit Ardingly College's educational philosophy, governance model, academic standards, and boarding operations management from the UK.

Ardingly College Vietnam offers UK-standard boarding education for boys and girls aged 11 to 18 of all nationalities. Academically, from Grade 6, students follow the Oxford International Curriculum, taught entirely by internationally qualified teachers meeting Ardingly College UK standards. From Grade 9, they enter the IGCSE pathway, and in Grade 11 and 12, they prepare for A-Levels. As an official OxfordAQA examination centre in Vietnam, ACVN students can take their IGCSE and A-Levels exams on campus.

Authentic British boarding school model with a comprehensive Pastoral Care

A defining feature of British education is its emphasis on student wellbeing alongside academic achievement. This is reflected in the Pastoral Care Policy at Ardingly College Vietnam.

Pastoral Care ensures that every student feel supported, safe and understood, covering emotional wellbeing, behaviour guidance, safeguarding and personal development. More than counseling or discipline, it is a comprehensive framework that helps students grow into confident, balanced individuals.

At Ardingly College Vietnam, Pastoral Care is integrated into daily school and boarding life, guided by a simple principle: every student has someone to turn to, and no one feels invisible.

World Ready – Preparing students for a changing world

Adopting the World Ready philosophy from Ardingly College UK, the school aims to prepare students not only for university but for life in a rapidly changing world.

Beyond academics, students engage in enrichment programmes, interdisciplinary projects and career exploration initiatives designed to foster curiosity and motivation. The programme also emphasises entrepreneurship, innovation and real-world exposure, helping students develop adaptability, critical thinking and communication skills.

Students are encouraged to become socially responsible global citizens through community engagement and exposure to diverse perspectives, while maintaining a strong sense of local identity.

Long-term Vision

Ardingly College Vietnam aims to become a leading British boarding school in Southeast Asia, attracting students from Vietnam, China, and other countries in Southeast and East Asia.

The official launch marks not only the establishment of a new institution but also a meaningful step in Vietnam's integration into the global education landscape.

Media Contact

Ms. Nguyen Mai Anh

Email: maianh.nguyen@kninvests.com

Tel: +84971082001

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