Arctic Therapeutics Announces €26.5M Oversubscribed Series A Financing

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic drug discovery and development company Arctic Therapeutics (ATx) today announced the successful closing of a €26.5 million oversubscribed Series A financing from a broad syndicate of international investors.

The syndicate includes the EIC Fund, Iceland's largest privately-held investment firm Kaldbakur, Investcorp-backed Sanos Group, Swiss-based Cerebrum DAO, The Lurie Family Foundation – established by US billionaire Jeffery Lurie – as well as a consortium led by early investors and co-founders of Icelandic unicorn, Kerecis, and Copenhagen-listed Chemometec. Icelandic institutional investors and family offices also participated in the round.

"This funding represents a critical milestone in our journey to address significant unmet medical needs, from familial forms of dementia and Alzheimer's to novel treatments for inflammatory skin diseases. The new investors bring expertise and strategic value to the table, enabling us to accelerate the development of groundbreaking treatments," said Ivar Hakonarson, ATx co-founder and CEO.

The proceeds from the Series A financing will be used to advance ATx's two frontrunners, AT-001 and AT-004, further into the clinic.

Last year, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved a pivotal phase IIb/III clinical trial evaluating AT-001 for the treatment of Hereditary Cystatin C Amyloid Angiopathy (HCCAA), a rare form of familial dementia. The new funding will allow ATx to explore the potential of AT-001, an oral treatment designed to prevent the aggregation of harmful amyloid proteins in the brain, in other forms of familial dementia, and eventually Alzheimer's disease.

"Recent advances in understanding the role of amyloid proteins and the critical importance of preventing and dissolving plaque formation in the brain underscore the transformative potential of our approach to significantly slow or even prevent these devastating diseases," Hakonarson added.

In addition to the AT-001 clinical trial, ATx is also planning to launch a phase IIa clinical trial for AT-004 in Europe post-financing. The therapeutic goal of this approach is to demonstrate safety and efficacy in acne vulgaris before expanding into other inflammatory skin diseases, including atopic dermatitis, rosacea and psoriasis.

Additionally, ATx announced the appointment of Jeppe Ragnar Andersen, CEO of Sanos Group, to its board of directors.

"Sanos Group's proven expertise in dermatology and recent acquisition of NeuroScios, a CRO specialized in clinical studies in Alzheimer's, strengthens our alignment with ATx's therapeutic focus even further," Andersen said. "We look forward to supporting the ATx team on achieving its goal of bringing forward innovative treatments for dementia and skin diseases to millions of patients," he added.

Last year, ATx was selected to join the prestigious EIC Scaling Club, an exclusive community of Europe's most promising scaleups. The Club aims to accelerate the growth of its members, with a goal of scaling 20% of them into unicorns. This aligns with the EIC Fund's investment mandate to provide funding to European companies, which have the potential to meet the world's most pressing challenges.

"Investing in innovative solutions to address the global healthcare challenge of dementia is both a responsibility and an opportunity," said Svetoslava Georgieva, Chair of the EIC Fund Board. "In Europe alone, dementia affects over ten million people – placing immense strain on families, healthcare systems, and economies. By providing an equity investment in Arctic Therapeutics, the EIC Fund is supporting groundbreaking preventive treatments that have the potential to change the trajectory of this crisis, improve quality of life, and alleviate the burden on healthcare infrastructure worldwide," Georgieva added.

About Arctic Therapeutics

Arctic Therapeutics is an Icelandic drug discovery and development company established in 2015 as a spin-off from the US-based Center for Applied Genomics (CAG), a research center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia led by ATx founder Hakon Hakonarson, MD, PhD. ATx leverages the transformative power of applied genomics, steering the course of drug development towards safer, more effective treatments for some of the world's most challenging diseases. The company has operations in Iceland, the US and multiple collaborations across Europe. For more information, please visit: www.arctictherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Sanos Group

Sanos Group is a leading specialist provider of clinical study services in the global pharma and biotech industry. The group consists of around 200 employees, mainly in Denmark and the United States, but also in Europe and Hong Kong. Last year, Sanos acquired Austrian NeuroScios, which is a contract research organization (CRO) focusing on Alzheimer's and other diseases of the central nervous system. The acquisition is part of the group's strategic development as a multi-niche CRO, adding a third specialist area to the two current scientific areas of osteoarthritis and dermatology.

About EIC Fund

The European Innovation Council Fund from the European Commission is an agnostic fund: it invests across all technologies and verticals, and all EU countries and countries associated to Horizon Europe. It provides the investment component of the EIC Accelerator blended finance. The European Investment Bank acts as investment adviser to the EIC Fund. The EIC Fund aims to fill a critical financing gap and its main purpose is to support companies in the development and commercialization of disruptive technologies, bridging with and crowding in market players, and further sharing risk by building a large network of capital providers and strategic partners suitable for co-investments and follow-on funding.

The fund pays particular attention to the empowerment and support of female founders as well as the ambition to reduce the innovation divide among EU countries.

