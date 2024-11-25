Arclin unveils striking new brand that stands out in the material science industry with exacting precision and a bold new look

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin, a leading material science company, officially launched its new brand on November 12, 2024. This modern rebranding reflects the company's evolution as a material science provider with a focus on protective and mission-critical products and its expanded presence as a global leader across key market sectors.

To better align its brand with its evolving vision, Arclin embarked on a year-long research, strategy, and creative development process. The initial months focused on gathering insights from internal stakeholders, existing customers, and industry experts to identify key strengths, value propositions, and areas for growth.

"The research phase was pivotal in helping us sharpen our focus and align internally so that we could better represent our true value and potential to different internal and external audiences," said Mark Glaspey, Arclin's Chief Operating Officer.

A key partner in this transformation has been Matchstic, a brand identity firm based in Atlanta, GA. Collaborating closely with the Arclin team, Matchstic helped transform the company's narrative from a chemical and applications company to that of a global leader in formulated technologies that are essential to meeting worldwide demand. As part of its overall rebranding effort, Arclin also worked with Whiteboard, a Chattanooga, TN, based company, to completely overhaul its website onto a more robust, easier-to-navigate platform that more clearly represents the depth and breadth of the company's offerings.

Inspired by the Arclin out-of-the-box approach to thinking and innovating, the new brand symbol is a nod to a deconstructed cube. The shape of the panels implies movement and momentum that speaks to the company's continued innovation and commitment to bringing life-changing products to the world.

"The selection of a vibrant orange as our primary color represents a bold departure from our previous brand," said Jana Wright, Arclin's Vice President of Brand & Marketing. "This change signals a confident transition, positioning Arclin as a leading material science company. Our new logo reflects our philosophy of technological precision and innovation."

The stenciled wordmark visualizes the relationship between the seen and the unseen with intentional gaps inside the letterforms. This idea highlights the seemingly invisible science that is the backbone of Arclin products—technologies that are vital and found in essential protective products across numerous industries, enhancing our lives in ways that many people do not realize.

"We've been around for many years, but never have we been able to fully articulate or capture what we do," stated Bradley Bolduc, Arclin's President and Chief Executive Officer. "It's a complex process, producing polymers and materials that touch so many products and areas of life. We've always taken a back seat in that story. But now is the time to change that, highlighting our transformation over the past five years, by making a bold change in how we present ourselves to our employees, customers and industry as a whole."

About Arclin

Arclin is a leading materials science company and manufacturer of polymer technologies, engineered products and specialized materials for the construction, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection, pharmaceutical, nutrition, electronics, design, and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S., Canada, and U.K. and manufactures for customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.arclin.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222683/Arclin_Logo.jpg