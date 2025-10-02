Arclin Accelerates Growth Through Acquisition of Polymer Solutions Group, Unlocking New Markets and Complementary Chemistries

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin, a leading material science company, announced that it has completed the purchase of Polymer Solutions Group ("PSG"), a manufacturer of proprietary and custom polymer additives, dispersions and release agents for the rubber, plastic and engineered wood industries.

"We are excited about the addition of PSG and their trusted brands, teams and technologies," said Bradley Bolduc, Arclin's President and CEO. "They complement our current businesses well, specifically in the building, construction and transportation industries," said Bolduc. "Arclin and PSG manufacture complementary chemistries in engineered wood and rubber that will allow us to expand our reach in those markets," said Bolduc.

The acquisition of PSG expands Arclin's capabilities in North America and is viewed as a key step in the company's strategy toward expanding its product presence into sectors that are adjacent to its core chemistries and business. Arclin will operate PSG's manufacturing facilities in Cleveland, OH and Albany, GA, as well as a Research & Development facility in Macon, GA. The acquisition will add approximately 200 new team members to Arclin's existing 1,000-person team.

"Adding PSG to the Arclin team strengthens our industry-leading fire protection and transportation businesses with new technologies that will serve to expand our product offerings in these sectors," Bolduc continued. "This acquisition will also provide access to additional end markets, continuing Arclin's transformation into a protection-focused material science company serving attractive, high-growth markets and applications."

"The sale of PSG to Arclin was a logical next step for the business," said Mike Ivany, PSG CEO. "Arclin's world-class operations model will take our products and growth to the next level, and we'll benefit from their knowledge, breadth of technical expertise and rapid deployment of resources in support of the growth strategy. Arclin is an exciting home for our team, and we look forward to seeing the business thrive going forward," Ivany added.

About Arclin

Arclin is a leading materials science company and manufacturer of polymer technologies, engineered products and specialized materials for the construction, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection, pharmaceutical, nutrition, electronics, design and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S., Canada, U.K., and manufactures for customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.arclin.com.

About PSG

PSG is an innovative manufacturer of class-leading proprietary and custom polymer additives, dispersions, and release agents for the rubber, plastic, and engineered wood industries. PSG offers a variety of customer-centric solutions that meet exacting specifications, provide superior performance characteristics, enhance processing efficiency, optimize supply chains, and lower overall costs. Trusted by the world's leading companies in over 50 countries, our unparalleled products and application expertise cannot be matched by any other supplier. For more information, visit www.polymersolutionsgroup.com .

