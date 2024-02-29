Architectural Metal Coatings Market worth $6.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Architectural Metal Coatings Market by Resin Type (Polyester, Fluoropolymer), Coil Coating Application (Roofing & Cladding, Wall Panels & Facades), Extrusion Coating Application (Curtain Walls, Store Front) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size is projected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2023 to USD 6.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The construction industry's demand for eco-friendly and healthier coating systems and the rising need to improve performance, durability, and aesthetics are key factors contributing to the growth of the architectural metal coatings market. The growing investment in emerging markets is expected to create growth opportunities for the market players globally. However, stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies act as a challenge for market players.

The wall panels & facades segment is expected to account for one of the largest shares in 2023.

The prominence of coil coatings in the architectural sector, particularly for applications such as roofing & cladding, wall panels & facades, fascia & soffits, and others, is a testament to their versatility and effectiveness in enhancing building aesthetics and durability. Among these applications, wall panels & facades are projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This trend is largely attributable to the growing preference for metal wall panels in both industrial and commercial construction endeavors.

Metal wall panels are increasingly favored for their comparative lightness, especially when juxtaposed with traditional construction materials like concrete or block. This attribute significantly contributes to their appeal, facilitating easier and more cost-efficient transportation and installation. Moreover, the inherent strength and flexibility of metal wall panels make them a highly resilient choice for a wide range of architectural applications, capable of withstanding diverse environmental conditions without compromising structural integrity.

The curtain walls segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

The selection of extrusion coatings for curtain walls is driven by the need for materials that offer a blend of durability, aesthetic appeal, and protective qualities. These coatings are engineered to ensure exceptional adhesion to aluminum substrates, a critical factor given the prevalence of aluminum in curtain wall structures. Furthermore, the coatings provide remarkable color retention and consistency, an essential attribute for maintaining the visual appeal of architectural facades over time. Resistance to UV radiation is another pivotal advantage, safeguarding the building against the deleterious effects of sunlight exposure, which can lead to fading and material degradation. Lastly, the integrity of the film formed by extrusion coatings on curtain walls ensures long-term durability and resistance to environmental stressors, enhancing the overall lifespan of the structure.

This combination of functional and aesthetic benefits positions extrusion coatings as an integral component of curtain wall systems. As architectural trends continue to favor the use of curtain walls in both commercial and high-rise residential buildings, the demand for high-quality extrusion coatings is expected to grow, reflecting the industry's commitment to durability, sustainability, and visual excellence in modern construction practices.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region dominated the architectural metal coatings market by value, and it is expected to grow at the fastest rate in terms of value from 2023 to 2028. Key markets within the region include China, Japan, and India, with China holding the largest market share due to its extensive industrial base and growing demand for high-quality coatings. Despite economic headwinds, the construction sector in Asia Pacific saw notable growth in 2022, driven by robust demand for residential projects in major economies. Additionally, there was a significant uptick in investment in infrastructure projects, and regional construction firms pursued expansion opportunities in new markets.

Key Players

The key players in the architectural metal coatings market include The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (US), Beckers Group (Germany), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Hempel A/S (Denmark), and NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

