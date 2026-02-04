ARBOR Technology Showcases COM-HPC and Edge AI Computers at Embedded World 2026, Unleashing the Power of Edge Intelligence

TAIPEI, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARBOR Technology, a global leader in Industrial IoT and Edge AI computing, will participate in Embedded World 2026 from March 10–12 in Nuremberg, Germany (Booth No. 3-364). Under the theme "From Edge to Action," ARBOR Technology will highlight its advanced COM-HPC modules and edge AI computing solutions that empower data-driven decisions across precision medicine and intelligent transportation applications.

From Edge to Action: From Product Builder to Solution Provider

ARBOR Technology will feature a range of embedded products powered by Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD technology:

COM-HPC: AI on Modules, Bandwidth on Demand

The COMX-A300 leverages Intel® Core™ Ultra architecture to redefine high-performance computing in a modular form factor. Supporting up to 96GB of DDR5 (6400MT/s) memory for ultra-fast throughput, it is purpose-built to handle demanding AI workloads across manufacturing, logistics, and industrial automation.

Edge AI HPC: MedTech Redefined

Designed for the frontiers of genomic sequencing and medical imaging, the EdgeX-6000 brings server-grade power to the clinical edge. Featuring AMD EPYC™ Embedded 8004 processors with up to 64 cores and 128 threads, this platform combines GPU acceleration and AI optimization to ensure fast, reliable, and high-throughput medical data processing.

AI Supercomputer Featuring NVIDIA Blackwell

The AEC-8000 is an industrial-grade edge AI computer using the NVIDIA Blackwell GPU, offering up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS and 4×25GbE LAN interfaces to process over 64 high-definition video streams for smart traffic and flow analysis.

IP69K Extreme Rugged In-Vehicle Computer

The ARTS-7670 sets a new standard for durability in fleet management and transportation AI. Built to IP69K and MIL-STD-810H standards, this rugged system is undergoing E-Mark certification to ensure reliable performance in the harshest mobile environments.

Cybersecurity and ESG Sustainability Vision

ARBOR Technology is committed to building secure industrial systems compliant with the IEC-62443-4-1 standard. At the exhibition, ARBOR Technology will also present a "Smart Factory ESG Carbon Management Solution," and the Taiwan Excellence Award-winning FPC-5211 fan-less Edge AI computer.

Visit ARBOR Technology to experience how we turn Edge AI potential into tangible action.

Exhibition Information