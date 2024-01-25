Caverion Corporation Stock Exchange Release 25 January 2024 at 16:45 EET

HELSINKI, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbitral tribunal appointed for the arbitral proceedings concerning the redemption of minority shares in Caverion Corporation

As previously announced, Crayfish BidCo Oy has on 28 November 2023 commenced redemption proceedings in respect of Caverion Corporation's ("Caverion") minority shares by initiating arbitral proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion.

Caverion has today been informed that the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has appointed an arbitral tribunal consisting of three members for the arbitral proceedings concerning the redemption of the minority shares in Caverion. The arbitral tribunal consists of Independent Arbitrator Mika Savola (chair), attorney-at-law Heidi Merikalla-Teir and Independent Arbitrator Marko Wainio.

ABOUT CAVERION

Caverion is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Finland with its shares listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Caverion is a Northern & Central European-based expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Caverion offers expert guidance during the entire life cycle of buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites and processes: from design & build to projects, technical and industrial maintenance, facility management as well as advisory services. At the end of December 2022, there were almost 14,500 professionals serving customers at the service of Caverion Group in 10 countries.

