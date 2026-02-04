Arasan's ultra low power MIPI D-PHY IP achieves ISO26262 Certification

Arasan Announces ISO 26262 Functional Safety Certification for its ultra low power MIPI D-PHY IP

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, the industry's first provider of IP for the MIPI standards today announced that its 2'nd generation ultra low power MIPI® D-PHY IP has achieved ISO 26262 functional safety certification. Arasan has been an executive member of the MIPI Association since 2005 and offers the broadest MIPI IP portfolio. The ISO 26262 certified MIPI D-PHY IP is available for immediately licensing on foundry nodes from 40nm to 4nm. Additional safety collateral and technical details are available to qualified customers upon request under NDA.

Arasan MIPI D-PHY ISO 26262 ASIL-B Certification

The ISO 26262 Certified MIPI D-PHY IP is seamlessly integrated with Arasan's ISO 26262 Certified MIPI CSI-2 IP for Camera Applications and MIPI DSI-2 IP for Display Applications providing a Total ISO 26262 Certified MIPI Display and Camera IP Solution. Arasan also offers its VESA DSC Encoder and Decoder IP seamlessly integrated with its DSI-2 and D-PHY IP for the display interface in SoC's. The MIPI D-PHY IP can be configured as Tx only or Rx only to save on area and power.

ISO 26262 Certification confirms that Arasan's MIPI D-PHY IP seamlessly integrated with its DSI-2 IP and CSI-2 IP meets stringent automotive safety requirements, supporting system developers as they design advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), digital cockpits, surround-view systems, and other camera and display‑intensive automotive platforms.

"With the growing number of cameras and high‑resolution displays in modern vehicles, reliable high‑speed connectivity is critical," said Prakash Kamath, CTO at Arasan Chip Systems. "Achieving ISO 26262 certification for our latest version of the MIPI D-PHY IP demonstrates our commitment to delivering proven, automotive‑grade IP that customers can deploy with confidence in safety‑critical designs."

Arasan also offers the MIPI I3C IP which can be used for camera or display control in addition to audio IP like MIPI Soundwire and MIPI SWI3S. All digital IP's come with seamlessly integrated PHY IP and software stack.

Arasan Chip Systems is a leading provider of standards‑based silicon IP, delivering high‑quality interface, memory, and system IP to customers worldwide. Arasan's IP is used in billions of devices across mobile, automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets. For more information on Arasan MIPI D-PHY IP, please visit https://www.arasan.com/products/mipi/mipi-phys/d-phy-1-2/

About Arasan:

Arasan Chip Systems has been an active member of the MIPI Association since 2005, providing IP solutions for mobile storage and connectivity interfaces. With over a billion chips shipped incorporating Arasan's MIPI IP, the company has established a reputation for delivering high-quality, silicon-proven Total IP Solutions, encompassing digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan's focus lies in mobile SoCs, which have evolved to encompass a wide range of applications, from PDAs in the mid-'90s to today's automobiles, drones, and IoT devices. Arasan remains at the forefront of this "Mobile" evolution, providing standards-based IP that forms the foundation of Mobile SoCs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873990/DPHY_ASIL_B_Certification.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724571/Arasan_Chip_Systems_Inc_Logo.jpg