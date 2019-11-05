Arasan Announces MIPI D-PHY IP compliant to the latest MIPI D-PHY v2.1 Specifications

The faster D-PHY supporting the MIPI D-PHY v2.1 Specification is targeted towards camera sensor applications in the high end mobile and automobile SoC's. Arasan D-PHY IP is seamlessly integrated with our CSI Tx IP and CSI Rx IP, which also support the higher 4500 Mbps speed to provide a Total MIPI Camera IP Solution. Arasan's D-PHY along with its MIPI DSI and CSI IP have been licensed by multiple customers since 2006.

Customers requiring speeds higher than those offered by the D-PHY v2.1 IP, can opt for Arasan's C-PHY v1.2 / D-PHY v1.2 IP with seamlessly integrated DSI-2 IP and CSI-2 IP.

Availability

The C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP GDSII is available on process nodes 28nm and below for TSMC, GF and UMC.

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoC's. The term Mobile has evolved over our two decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to Smartphones & Tablets of the 2000's to today's Automobiles, Drones and IoT's. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoC's.

Over a billion chips have been shipped with Arasan IP including all of the top 10 semiconductor companies.

