Aras Positioned as the Technology Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix for Product Lifecycle Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Scoring highest in both technology excellence and customer impact metrics, Aras Innovator allows end-users to manage complex products and services across the product lifecycle.

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aras, which provides the most powerful low-code application platform to design, build, and operate complex products, announced today that it has been named the 2023 technology leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK MatrixTM: Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) category.

Sriraj Amrithraj, analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, said: "Aras Innovator's strength lies in its resilient model, consisting of five interconnected layers – the model engine, platform services, repository, applications and clients. These layers facilitate the seamless modeling of business rules and requirements, using a customizable front end with minimal coding. The platform's adaptability guides organizations with flexible and customizable solutions designed to meet their unique business needs. The company has received strong ratings due to its technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a technology leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix for the PLM market."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Roque Martin, CEO, Aras, said: "We are honored to be named a leader in the PLM category for Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix. At Aras, our goal is to continually empower our customers as they digitally transform their product and service lifecycle management, allowing for more flexibility and scalability. We look forward to the future of Aras and are appreciative of this recognition."

The Aras Innovator platform helps product-driven organizations streamline business processes, adapt to change, improve collaboration, and gain better insight from data within their product life cycle management programs.

About Aras

Aras provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build, and operate complex products. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions that build business resilience. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Airbus, Audi, DENSO, Honda, Kawasaki, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, and Nissan are using the platform to manage complex change and traceability. Visit www.aras.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

