Aras Named a Leader in Product Lifecycle Management by Independent Research Firm

ANDOVER, Mass., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aras, a provider of the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build and operate complex products, today announced that it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Product Lifecycle Management For Discrete Manufacturers, Q1 2023 evaluation. Forrester noted that "Aras appeals to manufacturers with a strong interest in exploiting a low-code platform for their own specific approach to managing the digital thread, from as-designed to as-manufactured and as-maintained."

Aras was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its Forrester Wave evaluation for product lifecycle management (PLM). In this evaluation, Aras' top scores included the following evaluation criteria:

Compliance, sustainability, and green PLM support: this criterion considers how a vendor's solution helps clients comply with sustainability objectives managing the entire lifecycle of products, assets and components from collaborative sourcing and design to disposal of hazardous elements and reuse or reclamation on other elements.

According to the Forrester report, "Aras' superior performance, with annual revenue growth for years at more than 30%, and superior innovation roadmap, enabling its clients to upgrade on average every 18 months to exploit modern technologies, support its strategy to fully support the digital thread and twin capabilities for manufacturers with an open low code platform."

Aras empowers the world's largest manufacturers with end-to-end PLM solutions that are fully capable, configurable and customizable. Aras' technology is developed with the priorities of agility and openness, offering seamless interoperability across the enterprise. Aras represents a new way to conduct PLM with simple subscription pricing, the option of SaaS or on-premises delivery, expert support and a full suite of composable applications.

Aras frees customers from closed, inflexible technologies with the openness, simplicity and transparency enterprise PLM needs today. The company enables digital transformation while future-proofing business processes and product ecosystems. The Aras solution adapts to customer needs, giving business and technical leaders the peace of mind that comes from keeping pace with change.

Roque Martin, CEO, Aras, said: "Yesterday's rigid technologies are no longer appropriate for today's businesses – they need an adaptable, open and flexible platform. We reimagined PLM to be purpose-built to deliver impact wherever and however it's needed – as a holistic platform, a point solution or a flexible overlay to existing systems. We believe being named a leader in the Forrester Wave evaluation validates the way we're transforming product lifecycle management."

Aras provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build, and operate complex products. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions that build business resilience. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Visit www.aras.com to learn more.

