Aramid Fiber Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 6.63 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 9.56% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Aramid Fiber Market size was valued at USD 3.17 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.63 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.56% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Aramid Fiber Market Overview

Aramid fiber is a tough, heat-resistant type of synthetic fiber. Due to the chain molecules' alignment with the fiber axis, they contain much stronger chemical bonds than are typically found. Due to its outstanding fatigue resistance, it is employed in many different applications, including aircraft, sporting goods, and protective gear for the military. The elastic modulus of aromatic polyamide fiber, which is more than 20 times that of traditional polyamide fiber, is extremely high.

Electrical insulation and the production of protective clothing for heat shields for firefighters, racing drivers, military personnel, automobiles, and aerospace equipment are the primary factors driving market growth. Aramid fibres are used in the construction industry to make fibre reinforced concrete and corrosion-resistant thermoplastic pipes, which extend the life of the pipeline and reduce overall maintenance costs. One of the key drivers of market growth is the expanding automotive, aerospace, defence, and construction industries. Furthermore, rising demand for lightweight materials for personal protective equipment that shields the wearer from physical, thermal, electrical, and biological hazards is propelling market growth.

Key Players

The "Global Aramid Fiber Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Kolon Industries Inc., Huvis Corp., Hyosung Corp., Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Ltd., Yantai Tayho Advanced Material Co., DowDuPont, Kermel, China National Bluestar Co. Ltd., and SRO Aramid Co. Ltd.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Aramid Fiber Market into Type, Application, and Geography.

Aramid Fiber Market, by Type

Para-Aramid Fiber



Meta-Aramid Fiber

Aramid Fiber Market, by Application

Security & protection



Frictional materials



Optical fibers



Rubber reinforcement



Industrial filtration



Others

Aramid Fiber Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

