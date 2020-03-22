Aramex Guarantees Full Visibility for its Enterprise Customers With Silicon-Valley Firm Roambee

SANTA CLARA, California, March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramex (www.aramex.com), the largest courier company established in the Middle East, and the first Arab-based company to have been listed on the NASDAQ, has implemented Roambee's sensor-based logistics solution and business analytics to enhance visibility on demand. With 8 regional centers across the globe, Roambee (www.roambee.com) is delivering a door-to-door multi-modal shipment visibility solution to Aramex's customers, helping them have better visibility on their supply chain activities and streamline their distribution operations in real time.

"We are delighted to add Aramex to our expansive list of clients in the region," says Adli Dehelia, Roambee's Vice President & Managing Director in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

He further adds, "Whether it is a high-value medical box shipped from Chicago to Dubai by air, a cold chain facility in Abu Dhabi needing real-time temperature compliance, or assurance on a time-sensitive shipment going across the border to Saudi Arabia, Roambee enables Aramex and its customers to take control of their distribution logistics without any upfront investment in hardware, software, or data connectivity. Customers can start with a few hundred shipments and scale up to a few million very easily. This unique partnership will guarantee operational excellence and improve customer loyalty."

As part of its perpetual objective to provide accessible and comprehensive visibility to its clients, Aramex began including Roambee's wire-free, purpose-built sensor technology, the 'Bees', in its trailers/containers/ULDs, in addition to 'BeeBeacons' for customers' packages.

BeeBeacons transmit package-level location and condition data to the Bee which acts as a gateway to cloud. This real-time sensor data is then analyzed by the Roambee platform in order to equip Aramex with all the relevant shipping insights needed to improve SLAs, delivery commitment, and operational efficiency.

AI & machine learning further generate predictive operational signals such as changes in estimated time of arrival (ETA), warnings about possible temperature excursions, improper handling, and security risk alarms. These signals are picked up by Roambee's 24/7 control-tower 'BeeCentral' to initiate prompt remedial action, allowing operations teams to be proactive and responsive.

Amgad Abdelwaly, Global Head - Customer Solution and Innovation of Aramex highlighted the value of this technology by saying, "Believing that the process of transporting any shipment is a partnership between us and our clients, Aramex is committed to maintaining transparency at all stages of the shipping operation. By utilizing Roambee's innovative technology, strong customer support, and thorough awareness of the industry's needs, we are able to support our clients with better route optimization and seamless user experience, confirming our dedication to providing customizable solutions that take the average shipping operation to the next level."

Aramex plans to expand this technology across its regional operations to both its owned and leased trucks, as well as its warehouse network, paving the way for IoT-enabled managed logistics services in the region.

