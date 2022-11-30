Aramex and eBay partner to support business growth of Asia Pacific SMEs and entrepreneurs

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, announced today that it has partnered with eBay, a global commerce leader, to provide cross-border e-commerce solutions for the SME and start-up community in the Asia Pacific region.

The collaboration will enable eBay sellers across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines to ship orders conveniently and reliably across the globe.

Aramex & eBay Agreement (PRNewsfoto/Aramex)

Under the partnership, Aramex will offer two tailored solutions that match the needs of eBay sellers for cross-border shipments.

SMEs with formal business registration can benefit from the Aramex Ship & Pay Service, which is seamlessly integrated into eBay's proprietary shipping platform called Cross Border Parcel Shipping Solution or "CPaSS". Through this service, sellers can efficiently prepare airway bills and invoices, calculate shipping rates, track shipments, request pick-up for shipments, and receive delivery updates.

In addition, small businesses without formal business registration will be able to ship orders efficiently through the Aramex Pay & Ship Service. This can be accessed through Aramex.com, a flexible and easy-to-use prepaid web shipping platform that provides online solutions including airway bill and invoice preparation, shipping rate calculation, shipment pick-up and real-time tracking, delivery updates, as well as provision for a "pay as you ship" option.

Samer Hajjar, VP – South Asia at Aramex, said: "In a fast-evolving business environment, access to high-quality logistical services is extremely important for the successful development of SMEs in the region. Through our partnership with eBay, we look forward to empowering individual entrepreneurs as well as small enterprises in Asia to capture greater business opportunities by delivering excellence in cross-border e-commerce solutions."

Yousef Kamhawi, VP – North Asia at Aramex, said: "This partnership comes as part of continuous efforts to empowering and supporting SMEs and start-ups to create their own opportunities. By using Aramex Ship & Pay and Aramex Pay & Ship services, SMEs can improve brand trust and customer experience through accurate and seamless deliveries of goods they sell on eBay. In addition, they can drive business growth through Aramex's extensive global network which provides them enhanced reach and access to new markets."

Aramex's operations in Asia currently has a network of 24 offices and 367 warehouses in the region providing a range of services covering international and domestic express delivery, air, sea, and road freight, integrated logistics, and e-Commerce solutions. Aramex plans to provide further support to SMEs by offering door-to-door services for both priority parcel express (PPX) and economy parcel express (EPX).

