Aramco to bring Google Cloud Services to Saudi Arabia

- Saudi Arabia Cloud region added to Google Cloud Platform global network

- Agreement between Saudi Aramco Development Company, a subsidiary of Aramco, and Google Cloud paves way for rollout of high-performance, low-latency cloud services

- Opportunity taps into rapidly expanding cloud services demand in Saudi Arabia

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Aramco Development Company, a subsidiary of Aramco, today announced it had teamed up with Google Cloud to offer high-performance, low-latency cloud services to enterprise customers in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom is being added to the global network of Google Cloud Platform regions, as part of a strategic alliance agreement signed between the Company and Google Cloud this month. Google Cloud will establish and operate a new cloud region in Saudi Arabia, while a new company will be formed following all required regulatory clearances to supply cloud solutions and services to enterprise customers, with an emphasis on businesses inside Saudi Arabia.

This new cloud region will allow organizations nationwide to grow and scale their offerings, while delivering digital products and services faster and more reliably.

The collaboration taps into rapidly expanding cloud services demand in Saudi Arabia, which is forecasted to reach a market opportunity up to $10 billion by 2030. Increased dependence on online services during the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the shift toward digital solutions. The rollout of Google Cloud services and infrastructure in Saudi Arabia will deliver robust, reliable and agile solutions to meet growing demand for IT and cloud services.

Aramco Senior Vice President of Technical Services, Ahmad Al Sa'adi, said: "We live in a world driven by data, and it is essential that companies not only have secure infrastructure to protect enterprise data, but also the tools that enable them to make the best use of it. Bringing Google Cloud to Saudi Arabia will deliver significant benefits, both now and in the future, and we are grateful to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology for supporting this initiative. The future of Saudi Arabia's business transformation and growth depends on its ability to successfully leverage cloud services."

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said : "We are committed to helping businesses modernize and accelerate their digital transformations with Google Cloud. With this agreement, Google Cloud's innovative technology and solutions will be available to global customers and enterprises in Saudi Arabia to enable them to better serve end consumers."

Google Cloud offers its customers multiple solutions, including artificial intelligence, smart analytics, data management, security, infrastructure and application modernization.

It delivers these services globally while matching 100 percent of the energy used to power its operations with renewable energy.

