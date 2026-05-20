Araceli Biosciences Launches Endeavor® Live Cell for Ultra-High-Throughput Kinetic Imaging in AI-Driven Drug Discovery

Endeavor® Live Cell enables rapid kinetic imaging across large scale screening campaigns, generating the cellular data needed to support Lab-in-the-Loop drug discovery workflows.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Araceli Biosciences today announced the launch of Endeavor® Live Cell, extending the company's ultra-high-throughput imaging platform into dynamic biology at screening scale.

As AI-driven drug discovery evolves toward Lab-in-the-Loop workflows, researchers need more than end-point measurements. They need high-quality cellular imaging data generated quickly, consistently, and at scale. Endeavor® Live Cell is designed to support that need by enabling rapid kinetic imaging across entire 1536-well plates, helping scientists capture biology as it unfolds.

"This launch is an important extension of the Araceli platform," said Matt Beaudet, President and CEO of Araceli Biosciences. "Our goal is not simply to make imaging faster. It is to help scientists generate the high-quality biological data needed for modern drug discovery. Endeavor® Live Cell brings that same platform approach to dynamic biology, where speed, consistency, and automation compatibility become essential."

The system enables approximately four-minute imaging timepoints across entire 1536-well plates. This capability allows live cell and kinetic biology to move into ultra-high-throughput workflows, where timing, full-plate consistency, and automation compatibility are critical to closing the loop between experiment, analysis, and decision-making.

Endeavor® Live Cell supports applications where cellular behavior changes quickly, including:

compound response

cell health and viability monitoring

phenotypic screening

organoid and spheroid growth tracking

other kinetic assays that benefit from frequent timepoints at scale

The system was developed in partnership with Okolab, leveraging Okolab's expertise in live cell incubation and environmental control with Araceli's ultra-high-throughput imaging platform.

"Okolab is proud to partner with Araceli on Endeavor® Live Cell," said Lara Petrak, Director of Sales for Okolab USA. "By combining stable and reliable live cell environmental control with Araceli's speed, scale, and automation-ready platform, this system gives scientists a powerful new way to study dynamic biology across large screening campaigns."

With Endeavor® Live Cell, Araceli continues to advance its role as a critical imaging infrastructure provider for AI-enabled drug discovery, helping researchers generate the cellular data needed to power Lab-in-the-Loop experimentation. Learn more at www.aracelibio.com.

About Araceli Biosciences

Araceli Biosciences develops high-performance cellular imaging platforms designed to help researchers generate scalable, reproducible biological data for drug discovery and advanced screening applications.

About Okolab

Okolab designs and manufactures environmental control solutions for microscopy and other demanding applications, providing researchers with stable and accurate conditions during live cell experiments.

Media Contact

Don Weldon

VP of Marketing, Araceli Biosciences

info@aracelibio.com

+1 971-279-6042

www.aracelibio.com

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