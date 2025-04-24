Araceli Biosciences Closes $11.2M Seed Financing to Change the Pace of Drug Discovery

PORTLAND, Ore., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Araceli Biosciences, a pioneering biotechnology company revolutionizing high-content imaging and AI-powered analysis, today announced the successful completion of its Seed funding round, raising $7.2 million in new equity investment and converting $4.0 million in SAFEs, bringing total financing since Araceli's spinout from Phoseon Technology to $11.2M. This funding will accelerate Araceli's commercial expansion, scale manufacturing, and advance its next-generation AI-driven product offerings in high-content imaging.

Disrupting the Imaging Bottleneck in Drug Discovery

The Endeavor® High Content Imaging System is Araceli's flagship platform, designed for ultra high-throughput imaging with exceptional data—delivering results up to 40x faster than traditional systems across a broad range of cellular assays. Paired with Clairvoyance, Araceli's AI-driven analysis software, the platform delivers rapid, actionable insights that streamline workflows, reduce experimental errors, and dramatically speed up drug discovery timelines.

While advances in automation, genomics, and machine learning have transformed drug discovery, high-content imaging remains one of the slowest steps and a major bottleneck. Traditional imaging systems lack the speed and scalability required for modern AI-driven pipelines and multiplexed assays. Araceli addresses this critical gap with a platform purpose-built for speed, scale, and seamless AI integration—enabling researchers to generate more data, faster, with greater precision.

Strategic Use of Funds

Proceeds from the Seed round will support:

Scaling operational infrastructure to meet growing demand

Advancing market applications, including personalized medicine

Advancing the platform's hardware and software for real-time analysis capabilities

Expanding marketing and business development efforts

"The future of AI-driven drug discovery and personalized medicine depends on imaging and analysis that happens in real time," said Matt Beaudet, CEO of Araceli Biosciences. "Minutes and seconds matter. The old model of waiting hours—or even days—for data is over. At Araceli, we're building a platform that moves at the speed of science."

Bill Cortelyou, Board Chairman and lead investor, added, "Araceli's breakthrough technology, experienced leadership, and clear market demand position the company well for significant growth potential."

About Araceli Biosciences

Araceli Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through innovations in high-content imaging and AI-driven analysis. With its flagship Endeavor® system and Clairvoyance software, Araceli empowers scientists to generate actionable insights faster and more efficiently across a wide range of biological applications.

