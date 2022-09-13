Arabian Centres earns the Best Place to Work certification for 2022

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arabian Centres, Saudi Arabia's leading owner and operator of shopping malls, has recently been recognized as one of the best places to work in Saudi for 2022. Following an unprecedented year of challenges and workplace disruption, the employees of Arabian Centres continued to enjoy working at the organisation and considered the company a great employer. According to the company results, 94% of the employees said it's a great workplace compared to 81% in a typical real estate company across the Kingdom.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Saud Alrajeh, HR Director for the organization, he said "We are pleased to be Best Place to Work Certified, this achievement confirmed our commitment and strategies to our employees' to provide them the best working environment, work- life balance and equal career growth opportunities within the organization.''

