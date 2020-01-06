Arabesque S-Ray Announces New Senior Hires as Part of Its Global Expansion

- Dr Todd Arthur Bridges joins as Global Head of Sustainable Investing & ESG Research at Arabesque S-Ray

- Dr Manuel Piñuela is announced as CTO at Arabesque S-Ray

- New hires are part of the global expansion of Arabesque S-Ray following investment from four of Germany's leading financial institutions and the federal state of Hessen

LONDON, FRANKFURT, Germany, BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arabesque S-Ray GmbH, the leading global provider of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data, today announced two new senior hires as part of its global expansion strategy. Dr Todd Arthur Bridges has joined as Global Head of Sustainable Investing & ESG Research at Arabesque S-Ray, with Dr Manuel Piñuela appointed as Chief Technology Officer. Both Dr Bridges and Dr Piñuela have joined as Partners of the firm. The appointments are key to the next phase of Arabesque S-Ray's growth following the completion of a $22 million investment round in 2019 from four of Germany's leading financial institutions and the federal state of Hessen.

"Both Dr Bridges and Dr Piñuela bring with them a vast amount of experience in ESG research and technology," said Andreas Feiner, CEO of Arabesque S-Ray GmbH. "I am delighted to welcome them both to the company as we scale up our team, and combine technology and data to create innovative ESG products and services that meet the growing global demand for sustainability."

Dr Todd Arthur Bridges joins Arabesque S-Ray GmbH from State Street Global Advisors, where he was Head of ESG Research and Development. Dr Bridges previously worked as Head of ESG Research at Ethic, and held the position of Research Managing Director at Cornell University. He is a member of the Sustainable Finance Advisory Committee of the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), and holds a PhD in Socioeconomics, Organizational Behaviour and Research Methods from Brown University.

Dr Manuel Piñuela is a technology and science entrepreneur, MIT Technology Review Inventor and 2017 Innovator of the Year (35 LatAm Innovators under 35). He is a Co-Founder of Cultivo, Coyo Partners and Drayson Technologies Group, and serves multiple boards as an Executive and Non-Executive Director. Dr Piñuela holds a PhD in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Imperial College London.

Speaking on today's announcement, Dr Todd Arthur Bridges, Global Head of Sustainable Investing & ESG Research at Arabesque S-Ray GmbH, said: "Over the past few years, there have been fast-moving developments across capital markets towards a more sustainable financial system. I am thrilled to join Arabesque S-Ray at a time when demand from investors for ESG data and investment strategies has never been greater, and look forward to working with the team to design and build innovative new solutions that enable sustainable asset allocations."

Dr Manuel Piñuela, CTO at Arabesque S-Ray GmbH, said: "Advancements in technology are enabling all stakeholders to implement sustainability at a faster rate than ever before. I am delighted to join Arabesque S-Ray and support the firm's rapid global growth, and look forward to helping create new products that accelerate the transition to a sustainable world."

Using ESG big data and machine learning models, Arabesque S-Ray provides technology that is used by many of the world's largest institutional investors, corporations, and consultancies to assess the sustainability performance of over 7,200 companies globally. In 2019, Arabesque S-Ray announced strategic partnerships with five new co-investors: Allianz X, Commerz Real AG, DWS Group, Land Hessen, and Helaba Digital. The strategic partnerships will allow Arabesque S-Ray to enhance its client relationships and expand its business by developing new ESG data products and services across the globe.

