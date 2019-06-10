Arabesque and QUICK Announce Partnership to Enhance Sustainability Analysis for Investors and Corporates

QUICK will display S-Ray® scores through its terminal

LONDON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arabesque S-Ray®, the leading data source for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics, and QUICK, a member of the Nikkei Group and leading provider of financial information services, today announced a partnership that will enable QUICK customers to access and incorporate S-Ray sustainability data into their decision-making processes.

As part of the new partnership, QUICK will distribute Arabesque's corporate S-Ray services, including its Deep Dive and Snapshot data products, to corporations in Japan, as well as S-Ray data services for investors. Customers of QUICK will also be able to view S-Ray data scores through the QUICK terminal.

Arabesque S-Ray is an algorithm-based tool that analyses the sustainability performance of approximately 7,000 of the world's largest listed corporations using self-learning quantitative models and data scores. The technology systematically combines over 200 ESG metrics with news signals from over 30,000 sources across 170 countries. It is the first tool of its kind to rate companies on the normative principles of the United Nations Global Compact (GC Score). Additionally, S-Ray provides an industry-specific assessment of companies' performance on financially material sustainability criteria (ESG Score). Both scores are combined with a preferences filter that assesses a company's business involvements.

"We are delighted to be working with QUICK to offer its customers greater transparency on corporate ESG performance through our S-Ray technology," said Andreas Feiner, CEO of Arabesque S-Ray. "QUICK is a market leader that delivers innovative and valuable financial information services to a wide range of investors and corporations, and this partnership will allow those customers to gain access to comprehensive, daily ESG data to help inform decision-making."

"With the growth of sustainable investing in Japan, more and more companies are now integrating ESG into their core strategies. In this fast-changing environment, we believe that providing S-Ray's daily ESG and GC scores can contribute to the advancement of sustainable financial markets," said Etsuya Hirose, Senior Executive Officer of QUICK Corporation.

Hiroshi Amemiya, Head of Arabesque S-Ray's Japan Branch, said: "Through this partnership with QUICK, we look forward to being able to meet increasing demand for sustainability data amongst Japanese investors and corporations, as the global ESG trend continues to surge."

About Arabesque S-Ray®

Arabesque S-Ray® is a tool that aims to provide increased transparency into corporate behaviour and management, leveraging ESG big data and machine learning technology. The quantitative methodology of Arabesque S-Ray® is designed to minimize human biases, providing an ever-increasing database of sustainability metrics that empowers all stakeholders to make better informed decisions. For more information on Arabesque S-Ray®, please visit www.arabesque.com/s-ray.

About QUICK

Since its founding in 1971, QUICK has developed an information infrastructure that supports Japan's securities and financial markets. It delivers high-value-added global market information from a fair and impartial perspective to a wide range of customers, from securities firms and financial institutions to institutional investors, corporations and individual investors. QUICK is a subsidiary of Nikkei, Japan's largest business media group.

