Ara Partners Hires Teresa O'Flynn as Partner and Co-Lead of Infrastructure Strategy

Further Strengthens Team with Addition of Gearóid Maher as Principal

Key Hires Also Enhance Firm's Presence in Europe

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners ("Ara"), a private equity and infrastructure firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments, today announced that Teresa O'Flynn has joined the firm as a Partner and co-lead of the firm's Infrastructure strategy. Further expanding the Firm's Infrastructure team, Gearóid Maher has joined as a Principal. Ms. O'Flynn and Mr. Maher are both based in Ara's Dublin, Ireland office.

Ms. O'Flynn joins Ara from BlackRock, where she held several senior investment and executive roles across the firm's Alternatives investment platform. She has more than twenty years of sustainable investing expertise with extensive renewable power energy infrastructure experience, both in the fund management sector and at the operating company level. Mr. Maher joins Ara from Legal & General Capital in London and has more than eleven years of experience in clean energy investment and infrastructure project development.

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome Teresa to co-lead Ara's infrastructure team," said Troy Thacker, a Managing Partner at Ara. "Teresa brings tremendous experience investing in sustainable infrastructure across a number of critical sectors. We look forward to benefiting from her deep industry knowledge and extensive connectivity within the decarbonization ecosystem."

"We're very fortunate to be able to add Gearóid to our growing team," said George Yong, a Partner and co-lead of Ara's Infrastructure strategy. "Gearóid brings over a decade of clean energy investment experience and adds to our strong existing presence in Europe."

Ms. O'Flynn joined BlackRock in 2011 as a founding member of its Global Renewable Power Infrastructure business. In 2019, Ms. O'Flynn became Global Head of Sustainable Investing for BlackRock's Alternatives investment platform. Prior to joining BlackRock, Ms. O'Flynn worked for NTR plc, a private infrastructure developer, across several of the group's European and US wind development subsidiaries. Ms. O'Flynn holds a bachelor of commerce degree from University College Galway and is qualified as a Chartered Accountant and Tax Consultant with Arthur Andersen.

Mr. Maher joined Legal & General Capital in 2016 as part of a new clean energy team established to invest L&G plc's own balance sheet into the sector. Most recently, he was an Investment Director on the team and led on strategy development, origination, execution, and management of equity investments in clean energy infrastructure projects and funds and growth stage decarbonization focused companies. Mr. Maher has also worked at developer Velocita Energy Developments and utility EDF Energy. Mr. Maher holds a bachelor of engineering in civil and environmental engineering from University College Cork and a master of science in sustainable energy futures from Imperial College London. He is a CFA charterholder.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity and infrastructure firm focused on industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors, seeking to create companies with significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Houston, Boston and Dublin, Ireland. Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

Contacts

Mark Semer / Alex Jeffrey

Gasthalter & Co. LP.

arapartners@gasthalter.com

(212) 257-4170

SOURCE Ara Partners