Ara Partners Acquires Majority Interest in Lincoln Terminals

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners ("Ara") today announced that it has acquired a majority ownership interest in Lincoln Terminal Holdings, LP ("Lincoln"), a leading renewable fuel logistics and infrastructure provider in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States. Ara has also committed additional capital to support significant expansion of the company's renewable fuel infrastructure footprint. Lincoln is the first investment for Ara's infrastructure strategy.

Based in Greenville, South Carolina, Lincoln owns and operates five strategic rail transloading and storage facilities across four states. Led by Chief Executive Officer Larry Burgamy and President Josh Henderson, the company has a longstanding track record of developing, commercializing and operating infrastructure for the last-mile distribution of transportation fuels to end-customers.

"We are proud to partner with Ara Partners to drive the next phase of growth at Lincoln," said Mr. Burgamy. "The green fuels revolution in North America is in its early innings, and our partnership with Ara will enable us to maximize our impact in this rapidly growing ecosystem."

"We strongly believe that renewable fuels are critical to accelerate decarbonization of the industrial sector," said George Yong, Partner and Co-Head of Infrastructure at Ara Partners. "We have been incredibly impressed with Lincoln's depth of knowledge and experience in renewable fuel infrastructure, and we are thrilled to partner with Larry, Josh and their team to capitalize on the many opportunities that exist in this evolving market."

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity and infrastructure firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to acquire and build businesses that provide significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas and Dublin, Ireland. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

About Lincoln

Lincoln is a leading provider of terminal services with an entrenched position in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. The company provides throughput and storage solutions for renewable fuels. Lincoln's transloading facilities are located across four states and are uniquely focused on reducing carbon emissions through automation, and driver and transportation efficiency.

