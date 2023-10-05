AR VR Software Market worth $77.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for AR and VR software has a bright future ahead of it because to growing applications in sectors including healthcare, education, and business. Growth will be fueled by better technology, mixed reality, and content development tools, but user experience and ethical issues will play a major role in determining how the market develops.

The AR VR Software Market is estimated at USD 32.5 billion in 2023 to USD 77.5 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

In vehicle design and prototyping, VR enables engineers and designers to craft and refine vehicle models in immersive digital environments, facilitating faster iterations and more precise prototyping. AR, on the other hand, enhances real-world showrooms by overlaying digital information, such as vehicle specifications or customization options, onto physical cars. Customers can use AR-equipped devices to explore and visualize vehicles in their preferred configurations, contributing to a more interactive and informed buying process. These applications in the automotive sector drive continuous software development, optimizing the design, marketing, and sales processes for vehicles and augmenting user experiences with cutting-edge technology, further fueling growth of AR VR Software.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments covered Technology Type (AR Software and VR Software), Software Type, Vertical, and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Companies covered Microsoft (US), Google (US), Unity Technologies (US), Adobe (US), Autodesk (US), Meta (US), PTC (US), TeamViewer (Germany), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Qualcomm (US), Zoho Corporation (India), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Magic Leap (US), VMware (US), Blippar (UK), Augment (France), ShapesXR (US), ARuVR (UK), Scope AR (US), Vectary (US), Eon Reality (US), Wevr (US), Talespin Reality Labs (US), Squint (US), Niantic (US), Marxent Labs (US), Inglobe Technologies (Italy), Ultraleap (US), Amelia (US)

By Vertical, the Media & Entertainment segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2023.

Streaming platforms, in their pursuit of enriching user experiences, are delving into AR and VR content to expand their content libraries. By integrating augmented and virtual reality elements into their offerings, these platforms aim to captivate subscribers with immersive and interactive content. This diversification not only sets them apart in the highly competitive streaming market but also fuels software development focused on the distribution of AR and VR content. As users seek more engaging and interactive forms of entertainment, streaming platforms are at the forefront of providing these novel experiences, reshaping the landscape of content distribution in the digital age.

By technology, AR Software segment is expected to have fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The continual advancement of mobile devices, particularly smartphones and tablets, has become a catalyst for the development of mobile AR experiences. These devices now boast powerful processors, high-quality cameras, and precise sensors, enabling them to seamlessly integrate AR functionalities into everyday activities. Whether it's navigating with augmented reality directions, trying on virtual clothing, or playing AR games, the enhanced capabilities of mobile devices offer users a gateway to immersive and interactive AR applications. Consequently, developers are increasingly drawn to harnessing this potential, propelling the evolution of AR software that leverages the ubiquity and performance of modern mobile devices.

Asia Pacific to have the largest market size during the forecast period

In the realm of healthcare innovation across the Asia Pacific region, AR and VR technologies have found crucial applications. Medical professionals utilize these technologies for comprehensive medical training, enabling immersive simulations of surgeries and diagnostic procedures. Furthermore, AR and VR facilitate telemedicine, connecting patients with remote healthcare services through virtual consultations and examinations. In patient care, these technologies enhance diagnostics and treatment planning by providing interactive, 3D representations of medical data. The integration of AR and VR contributes to the growth of specialized healthcare software, revolutionizing medical education, patient care, and telemedicine services in the region.

Top Key Companies in AR VR Software Market

The major vendors covered in the AR VR Software market include Microsoft (US), Google (US), Unity Technologies (US), Adobe (US), Autodesk (US), Meta (US), PTC (US), TeamViewer (Germany), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Qualcomm (US), Zoho Corporation (India), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Magic Leap (US), VMware (US), Blippar (UK), Augment (France), ShapesXR (US), ARuVR (UK), Scope AR (US), Vectary (US), Eon Reality (US), Wevr (US), Talespin Reality Labs (US), Squint (US), Niantic (US), Marxent Labs (US), Inglobe Technologies (Italy), Ultraleap (US), Amelia (US).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the AR VR Software market.

Recent Developments

In February 2023 , Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm collaborated to deliver a mixed-reality platform. This collaboration will enable the companies to deliver the next-gen technology through cutting-edge advanced hardware and software.

, Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm collaborated to deliver a mixed-reality platform. This collaboration will enable the companies to deliver the next-gen technology through cutting-edge advanced hardware and software. In November 2022 , Microsoft and Metaverse partnered to integrate Microsoft 365, Teams, Intune, and Azure Active Directory into Meta Quest devices.

, Microsoft and Metaverse partnered to integrate Microsoft 365, Teams, Intune, and Azure Active Directory into devices. In March 2022 , Autodesk acquired The Wild cloud-connected extended reality and virtual reality platform technology firm.

AR VR Software Market Advantages

When used in a variety of applications, from gaming to education and training, AR and VR software offer immersive environments that improve user engagement and interaction.

In fields like healthcare and aviation, AR and VR software are particularly useful for training simulations because they let users practise real-life scenarios without having to worry about the real-world repercussions.

Through interactive and experience learning, AR and VR software in education helps students better understand and be engaged in difficult ideas.

Businesses may visualise things using AR and VR software, making it simpler for clients to explore and comprehend options before making a purchase.

Report Objectives

To determine and forecast the global AR VR Software market by technology (AR software, VR software), software type, vertical, and region from 2023 to 2038, and analyze the various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market growth.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa .

, , , , and & . To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the AR VR Software market.

To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall AR VR Software market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the AR VR Software market.

To profile the key market players; provide a comparative analysis based on business overviews, regional presence, product offerings, business strategies, and key financials; and illustrate the market's competitive landscape.

Track and analyze competitive developments in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, product developments, partnerships and collaborations, and research and development (R&D) activities.

