Aquilius Announces Strategic Hires of Martin Yung and Patrick Qian, Opens Hong Kong Office

Aquilius has expanded its regional presence with the opening of a new office in Hong Kong, enhancing its footprint and supporting its ongoing growth across Asia Pacific.

The Firm has hired two seasoned secondaries investment professionals, Martin Yung and Patrick Qian, previously at HarbourVest, to lead its private equity efforts in the region.

The duo bolsters Aquilius' existing private equity capabilities, expanding the Firm's established track record of providing bespoke secondaries solutions across private markets in Asia Pacific.

Founded in 2021 by ex-Partners Group and ex-Blackstone Asia private markets industry veterans Bastian Wolff and Christian Keiber, Aquilius has become a leading secondaries platform in Asia Pacific, with a team of 30 on-the-ground professionals.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquilius Investment Partners ("Aquilius" or the "Firm"), a leading provider of secondaries solutions in the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Yung as Managing Director and Head of Private Equity Secondaries, and Patrick Qian as Principal. Both will be based in the Firm's newly opened Hong Kong office.

Mr. Yung brings over 15 years of secondary investment experience, having led more than US$2 billion of transactions across Asia Pacific and beyond. Prior to joining Aquilius, Mr. Yung spent over a decade at HarbourVest Partners in Hong Kong where he co-led its Asia Pacific secondaries business. Mr. Qian, who previously spent over five years at HarbourVest, joins Aquilius as Principal.

The addition of Mr. Yung and Mr. Qian will further add to Aquilius' existing private equity capabilities, building on the Firm's established track record of delivering bespoke solutions for institutional investors across Asia Pacific.

Martin Yung, Managing Director and Head of Private Equity Secondaries at Aquilius, added: "I am honored to join Aquilius and spearhead the launch of its Hong Kong office. Aquilius' strong regional focus and market-leading reputation in the secondaries space in Asia Pacific present an exciting opportunity to capitalize on the region's growing secondaries market. Together with the team, I look forward to shaping the Firm's future in the region."

The addition of Mr. Yung and Mr. Qian marks a significant step in Aquilius' strategy to deepen its private equity secondaries capabilities and expand its presence in Asia Pacific. Their appointments coincide with the opening of Aquilius' Hong Kong office, further strengthening the Firm's regional footprint.

Christian Keiber, Founding Partner at Aquilius, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Martin and Patrick to our team. Their addition is a key part of our vision to grow our transactional practice across the Asia Pacific region. Their unique experiences and capabilities will allow us to expand the solutions we provide to investors in the region and further strengthen our private equity secondaries capabilities."

Aquilius recently closed its second real estate secondaries flagship fund, AIP Secondary Fund II L.P., and associated vehicles, raising over US$1.1 billion in capital commitments-making it Asia Pacific's largest Real Estate Secondaries Program ever raised.

ABOUT AQUILIUS

Aquilius was founded in 2021 by Bastian Wolff (former Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific Real Estate for Partners Group) and Christian Keiber (former Managing Director for The Blackstone Group). Both Founders have invested in Asia for the past 15+ years, having collectively deployed over US$4 billion of equity across some of the region's most complex LP-led and GP-led liquidity solutions, including LP interest transfers, single and multi-asset recapitalizations, strip sales, continuation vehicles, and structured equity.

Aquilius' team consists of 30 dedicated professionals and collectively brings decades of experience in sourcing, investing and structuring secondaries transactions in the Asia Pacific region. The Firm currently has US$2 billion in assets under management. Aquilius focuses on building long-term, scalable, and mutually beneficial partnerships with funds and their managers by providing customized liquidity solutions. The Firm's independent nature and institutional backing enable Aquilius to transact with speed and certainty on a discreet and strictly friendly basis.

