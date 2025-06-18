Aquiline Elects Four New Partners

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquiline, a private investment firm specializing in financial services and technology announces the election of Daniel Flueckiger, Stewart Koenigsberg, Dante La Ruffa, and Matthew Woeste to the partnership.

Since its founding 20 years ago, Aquiline has been committed to generating returns for its investors by building businesses designed to help solve the problems faced by the financial services industry. Each of the new partners has distinguished himself through unique contributions to the firm's growth while also embodying Aquiline's foundational principles.

Daniel Flueckiger joined Aquiline in 2019. He leads the London office and the firm's European investing activity. Most recently Daniel served on the board of Quintes, one of the largest independent insurance brokers in the Netherlands which was sold to Brown & Brown.

Stewart Koenigsberg also joined Aquiline in 2019 and is the firm's Chief Financial Officer. Stewart has been instrumental in further institutionalizing Aquiline's platform and has played a leading role in structuring several recent funds, particularly in credit. He also serves on the firm's management committee.

Dante La Ruffa joined Aquiline in 2017 as one of the first members of the investing team for Aquiline's venture fund. He was appointed co-head of venture last year and most recently led the firm's investment in Mirador, a family office investment reporting solution provider which was sold to iCapital. He has focused primarily on investment management and insurance technology.

Matthew Woeste joined Aquiline in 2013 and leads the firm's investments across insurance technology and services and legal technology. He serves on the board of Ontellus, a provider of health records retrieval and claims intelligence. Recently, it was announced that Ontellus will be acquired by Datavant.

Vincenzo La Ruffa, Managing Partner, said: "I could not be more proud of our four new partners. In a period of tremendous growth for the firm, each has been vital to our success and helped to build our community of investors, management teams and strategic partners. They are not only talented investors and leaders, but they are also men of extraordinarily good character."

Igno van Waesberghe, Managing Partner, said: "This class of new partners reflect not only exceptional performance but also deep alignment with our mission and values. Each of these new partners strives to do the right thing, acts with honesty and judgement, and balances collaboration with decisive leadership. They've helped strengthen the trusted partnerships that define our firm — with our investors, portfolio companies, and the industries we serve."

About Aquiline

Aquiline Capital Partners LP ("Aquiline") is a private investment firm based in New York, London, and Philadelphia, that is dedicated to financial services and technology. As of March 31, 2025, Aquiline has approximately $12 billion of assets under management and has deployed approximately $7.4 billion of capital across the firm's three strategies in private equity, venture, and credit.

For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, visit: aquiline.com

