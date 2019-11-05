Aquavia Spa Presents New Launches at Aquanale 2019

Aquavia Spa exhibits its products at Hall 6 – Booth G070. The visitors will be able to enjoy a selection of the newest and most representative hot tubs designed by the firm: the Suite Spa model, designed especially for couples; or Soft , the perfect model to share a good time with friends thanks to its large sun lounger and its 5 seats arranged in a coral shape. Home Spa is the delight of design lovers, while Essence has been designed with technology lovers in mind.

Furthermore, two of the signature creations of the firm are presented: Cube and its Ergo version. Both models are oriented to the most exclusive use within the private and residential area. With minimalist lines and a zen reminiscence, they have optional lighting through the perimeter of the furniture.

The brand will take advantage of this platform to present its new corporate image internationally. Aquavia sought to reinvent itself and begin a new stage that symbolized the evolution of the company and its wide range of products.

About Aquavia Spa

Aquavia Spa is the leading European manufacturer of whirlpools and swimspas for private and public use. Its more than 30 years of experience guarantee the quality of its wide range of products, present in around 40 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa.

Exclusivity, design, technology, comfort... Each spa is designed taking into account the particular needs of the client, with the best materials and finishes.

Aquavia Spa develops and manufactures its own designs, controlling every detail of the production process.

