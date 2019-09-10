Aquasana Named Frost & Sullivan's North American Company of the Year for Residential Water Treatment

"Aquasana is at the forefront of innovation in residential water filtration in the United States," said Seth Cutler, Principal Consultant "Aquasana's unique direct-to-consumer business model provides an open line of communication to its end-users, and the company taps that insight to drive innovation at an unmatched level. By listening to its customers, Aquasana was able to identify PFAS as a growing concern early on, ahead of its competitors, and develop the first drinking water filtration systems certified to address it. Because of the company's outstanding customer care, commitment to product innovation, and year-over-year market growth, this is Aquasana's third Best Practice and second Company of the Year recognition from Frost & Sullivan."

Identifying, assessing, and remediating PFAS contamination is one of the biggest environmental and public health issues in this country today. PFAS, and in particular perfluorootanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), are chemical compounds that have been used in many products for their fire retardant, non-stick, and water-proof characteristics. Unfortunately, PFAS has been shown to have detrimental impacts on infant and childhood growth, learning, and behavior; women's health and pregnancy; cholesterol levels; and the immune system; and in some cases, may result in cancer. In 2016, before there was an official testing protocol in place for the emerging contaminant, Aquasana worked with NSF to develop one and became the first water filtration brand to receive certification for NSF P473: Drinking Water Treatment Units - PFOA and PFOS.

"We're honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the industry leader in the residential water treatment category," said Derek Mellencamp, General Manager of Aquasana. "Commitment to our customers drives every decision at Aquasana, and it's what really sets us apart from our competitors – from being at the forefront of emerging contaminants and working with experts to develop new testing protocols, to delivering trusted, high-performance solutions that provide peace of mind throughout the home."

Earlier this year, Aquasana introduced the first whole house filter certified for the reduction of PFOA/PFOS, as well as lead and cysts. Named one of the Best New Home Products of 2019 by This Old House magazine, the Aquasana OptimH2O® whole house filter is certified to reduce more than 99% of lead and cysts and 98% of PFOA/PFOS, and also reduces 90% of chlorine/chloramines from every tap.

Aquasana designs, develops, and sells premium high-performance water filtration systems including whole house, under sink and countertop systems, as well as shower filters and filter bottles for on the go. The company's NSF-certified water filters remove up to 99% of lead and 88 other contaminants, including PFOA/PFOS, asbestos, pharmaceuticals, chloramines, herbicides, pesticides, industrial solvents, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), mercury, all while preserving healthy minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium. These best practices converge to offer a best-in-class customer ownership experience and set Aquasana apart from the competition.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

