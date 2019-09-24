AQMetrics Named 'Best Regulatory Reporting Solution' at HFM European Technology Awards 2019

Award win highlights company's growing presence in the European Regulatory Reporting market

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AQMetrics, a leading global RegTech company, was named 'Best Regulatory Reporting Solution' at the 2019 HFM European Technology Awards ceremony on September 18, 2019.

The HFM European Technology Awards recognise and reward IT and software providers serving the hedge fund sector that have demonstrated exceptional customer service, innovative product development and those who stood out from the crowd over the past year. AQMetrics also received the 'Best Compliance award at the HFM US Technology Awards in 2017, signifying the Company's global presence.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the Best Regulatory Reporting Solution in Europe," says Darell Miller, Head of Sales, AQMetrics. "This award underlines our commitment to provide hedge fund managers with a cost efficient, fully automated regulatory reporting solution to combat the complex operational and technical challenges they face. As we continue to grow in the UK and Europe we hope that even more firms will be able to benefit from this unrivalled combination of technology and service."

AQMetrics uses smart technology to build out effective, efficient and scalable risk and compliance tools combined with the expertise of its industry-leading team of professionals. This technology is built with both small firms and enterprise in mind, and in the last 18 months, AQMetrics has seen the adoption of Fund Administrators, Hedge Funds, Asset Managers and Fund ManCo's onto the platform. The firm has also continued its commitment to strategic global growth with the recent expansion of its global team and with the opening of its Paris office.

"The field of hedge fund technology is ever evolving with constant innovation and disruption occurring in the industry. It is therefore an honour to be once again recognized as the Best Regulatory Reporting Solution by HFM European Technology Awards," said Geraldine Gibson-Dautun, CEO, AQMetrics. "This industry validation and our recent award as "Best RegTech" at the Deloitte Financial Services Innovation Awards, reinforces that our relentless focus on innovation and customer success are key differentiators of AQMetrics and the secret to ensuring that AQMetrics can meet both our customers' needs of today and their ever evolving and emerging RegTech needs of tomorrow."

This win follows AQMetrics' announcement of last quarter, introducing first-to-market free trial for fully self-service MiFID II Transaction Reporting solution. This is specifically geared towards helping clients self-manage data from multiple sources, avail of smart-validations with real-time error handling, and machine-to-machine reporting to the competent authorities.

About AQMetrics

AQMetrics is a leading RegTech SaaS company focused on delivering regulatory risk and compliance solutions for financial firms. We recognised that the accepted methods of managing risk and compliance were slow, outdated, and inefficient. We drew upon our team's deep experience in innovation, technology, law, and financial services to build a platform that performed markedly better, helping our customers leverage technology to more efficiently meet regulatory obligations. The AQMetrics platform has been tested, proven and perfected.

More information is available at https://www.aqmetrics.com, or follow us on Twitter @AQMetrics

