aql.com welcomes Levira Media Services to Leeds: 'Tere Tulemast Levira!'

LEEDS, England, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levira is a media company based in the capital of Estonia, Tallinn, serving the needs of well-known global broadcasters including France 24, PBS America and Warner Bros/Discovery.

Levira recently established Levira Media Services Ltd and chose aql in the centre of Leeds for its new UK home. aql was the obvious choice for Levira, having been founded in 1998 by Professor Adam Beaumont, who is also the Estonian Honorary Consul to the UK and Isle of Man, who has also worked tirelessly promoting the city's digital capabilities to other media companies including Channel 4.

aql's Leeds HQ in the heart of the city is home to the UK's first internet exchange outside of London. It handles a large volume of the UK's traffic via full-fibre, 5G and carrier-neutral connectivity, including high-capacity connectivity to Europe, the Nordics and Baltics.

Levira's CEO, Tiit Tammiste, said that it was a huge priority to establish a headquarters in the UK. He said, "Establishing a state-of-the-art facility in Leeds ensures we can deliver the same quality, resilience, and innovation that Levira is known for across Europe, now tailored to local needs. This is about long-term partnership and building a sustainable foundation for growth."

His colleague, Martti Kinkar, CEO of Levira Media Services, said, "We've built an environment that fuses proven broadcast performance with forward-thinking, IT-driven innovation. This facility is not just about capacity; it's about enabling UK broadcasters and media organisations to adapt faster, collaborate more closely, and embrace technology built for the future."

Levira requires high-capacity storage, ultra-low latency and fast connectivity to support its broadcast services. By locating its UK infrastructure at aql's Salem Chapel data centre in Leeds, it gains secure, scalable colocation with high-speed access across Europe, the Nordics and Baltics. The facility provides 24/7 physical security and the performance needed to deliver reliable, high-quality media services around the world.

Victoria Butt, media operations director at Levira described the critical and yet varied range of requirements for its broadcast media playback availability and storage. "We provide an end-to-end service through live and reactive operations. Our assets support everything from content preparation, media management, transcoding for different formats, then playout and distribution."

aql's chairman, Professor Adam Beaumont said, "We welcome our new friends and are looking forward to supporting their growth and resilience with their footprint at our historic headquarters, which is also an Estonian Consulate! I'm proud to have helped strengthen UK:Estonia ties and build many new relationships with the UK and the region, such as Estonian bank, LHV. We have a lot to learn from their great digital nation. Tere tulemast Levira!"

Notes to editors

Please see Levira's press release here

Images can be accessed via aql's press kit here

About Levira

About aql