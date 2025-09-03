SHARJAH, UAE, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aqari" platform, developed by Sharjah Digital Department in collaboration with over twenty local and federal government entities, has reinforced its role as a comprehensive digital hub and the unified reference for real estate services in the Emirate of Sharjah, achieving remarkable milestones in the sector.

Aqari Platform Continues to Shape the Future of Real Estate Services in Sharjah (PRNewsfoto/Sharjah Digital Department (SDD))

Launched under the umbrella of the Digital Sharjah Platform, Aqari embodies the emirate's vision of advancing the real estate sector and accelerating digital transformation. By consolidating services into a single integrated real estate ecosystem, accessible through digital channels and mobile applications on Android and iOS, the platform enables users to complete transactions with greater speed, reliability, and efficiency.

Transformational Achievements

In just six months, Aqari has transformed real estate services in Sharjah completing more than 2,000 fully digital transactions, including company management, Power of Attorney registration, and real estate unit enrolment. The platform has also expanded its comprehensive real estate database to include over 42,000 newly added units, more than 1,300 buildings, and over 2 million square metres of vacant land.

On the operational front, 12 government service centres have fully adopted the platform, achieving a 100% utilisation rate. This progress has been supported by more than 90 certified administrative users, ensuring seamless end-to-end digital processing of all transactions.

Comprehensive Services and Enhanced Experience

Aqari currently offers a suite of real estate services, including company management, Power of Attorney registration to real estate units enrollment, forming the foundation for its continuous expansion. Upcoming phases will introduce new bundle of services, such as streamlined rental services, rental dispute resolution, real estate transactions and a dedicated portfolio of services tailored for property developers and brokers.

These advancements reflect Aqari's strategic objectives: digitising real estate services, reducing transaction times, enhancing transparency, empowering investors and stakeholders, and elevating the customer experience for individuals, companies, developers, brokers, banks, and real estate offices.

Digital Excellence

Commenting on the achievement, His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Department and the Chairman of the Committee for the Integrated Real Estate Services Platform Project "Aqari", said: "The success of the Aqari platform within just six months reflects our strategic vision for Sharjah's digital transformation. It underscores our commitment to enhancing the emirate's competitiveness by building an integrated digital ecosystem that drives sustainable development, rooted in innovation and good governance, while placing people at the heart of every advancement."

He added: "By unifying real estate services under a single platform with a comprehensive database, we not only streamline procedures and improve government efficiency, but also strengthen transparency, investor confidence, and data-driven decision-making. Our ambition goes beyond service improvement; it is about positioning Sharjah as a regional and global hub for digital excellence, fully aligned with the emirate's strategic aspirations."

Impact and Sustainability

Aqari's achievements have positively impacted stakeholders, investors, and government entities alike. The platform provides reliable access to all real estate services in one place, promotes transparency through a data-driven investment environment, and fosters collaboration across government entities to deliver a seamless customer experience.

As a strategic milestone in Sharjah's digital transformation, Aqari enhances the emirate's business competitiveness while paving the way for a sustainable real estate sector. With continuous development, the platform will further simplify the real estate journey, consolidating services into one trusted digital ecosystem that supports growth, transparency, and long-term resilience.

