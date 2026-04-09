Aqaba to Host Landmark Global Marine Sports and Diving Event with Participation from 25 Countries in September 2026

AQABA, Jordan, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The coastal city of Aqaba is preparing to host one of the most prominent international events in the diving and marine sports sector with the launch of "ABOFA - Aqaba Blue Ocean Future in Action," scheduled to take place from 9 to 12 September 2026 at the Aqaba International Exhibition Center (AIEC).

The event is expected to bring together around 4,000 participants from 25 countries, positioning Aqaba at the center of a growing global movement around marine sports, underwater exploration, and the blue economy.

Join global leaders at ABOFA 2026 in Aqaba to shape the future of our oceans.

ABOFA 2026 will serve as a high-level international platform uniting leading global companies, professional divers, marine sports specialists, and industry innovators to showcase the latest advancements, equipment, and experiences shaping the future of the sector.

The exhibition is organized by Arabia First for Conferences and Exhibitions, hosted by the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), and held in strategic partnership with Fira Barcelona, one of the world's leading exhibition organizers.

The event represents a strategic step in reinforcing Aqaba's position as a regional hub for marine sports and the blue economy, capitalizing on its unique location along the Gulf of Aqaba - one of the world's most diverse and pristine marine ecosystems.

ABOFA 2026 will highlight the rapid growth of the marine sports and diving industries while emphasizing the role of the blue economy as a sustainable model that balances economic development with environmental preservation.

The event will feature a wide range of marine sports and activities, including diving, underwater exploration, water sports, and marine adventure experiences, alongside the latest innovations in marine technology, equipment, and underwater imaging.

A strong international turnout is anticipated, with participation from specialized companies, athletes, experts, and investors, creating a global platform for networking, partnerships, and knowledge exchange within the marine sports ecosystem.

Live demonstrations, immersive experiences, and direct engagement between industry stakeholders are expected to create new opportunities for collaboration and investment, further accelerating the growth of this dynamic sector.

The event comes at a time of increasing global momentum around marine sports and Red Sea tourism, reinforcing Aqaba's status as a key destination on the international sports and events map.

Through ABOFA, Aqaba aims to establish itself as a global hub where marine sports, innovation, and tourism intersect, while cementing the city's reputation as a host of world-class events in this rapidly expanding sector.

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