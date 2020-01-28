Aptilo Launches New Cellular IoT Connectivity Control Service

- Because You Don't Need Another Mobile Core -

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptilo Networks introduces Aptilo IoT Connectivity Control Service™ (IoT CCS), delivered as a service for mobile operators that want to innovate in the IoT era. Aptilo IoT CCS works with the existing mobile core as well as with the coming service-based 5G core (5GC) architecture. It allows mobile operators to offer instant IoT service creation, with a service that lets enterprises define their own granular connectivity and security policies – at a fraction of the cost.

"The Aptilo IoT CCS service delivers the scalability and flexibility necessary for operators to rapidly innovate in the IoT era, enabling business models that were previously considered unthinkable," said Paul Mikkelsen, CEO, Aptilo Networks.

"We have been working with policy control solutions since 2001 and have recently received requests from many of our 100+ operator customers to extend this to also include IoT connectivity management."

Operators have designed their mobile core for a handful of different subscription types resulting in a few predefined policies. However, IoT customers often need their own unique subscriptions with complex and dynamic connectivity and security policies. The ability to offer these kinds of instant, customized IoT services is nearly impossible to achieve in the current mobile core.

A Disrupter in Cellular IoT

Operators typically must choose between using the existing mobile core and offer a handful of uniform IoT connectivity services, or adding a dedicated mobile core for IoT – a core capable of handling the complex and dynamic policies unique to each customer.

Aptilo IoT CCS offers a groundbreaking third alternative by adding a connectivity control and security layer for IoT services on top of the existing mobile core. New innovative IoT connectivity services can be produced in a matter of days rather than months.

Enterprise Control, Insight and Security

Operators can put business customers in the driver's seat through a web self-service portal for policy controls enabled by Aptilo IoT CCS APIs. Enterprises receive real-time and historical insights into IoT device connectivity. Aptilo IoT CCS provides security through VPN tunnels and policy enforcement, as well as device traffic filtering, DDos protection and other security features.

Enables Smart Global Connectivity

Operators can add international mobile operator partners to their Aptilo IoT CCS service. Combined with their ability to instantly localize eSIM cards (eUICC) over-the-air, operators can offer a truly global connectivity without roaming charges.

Through the Aptilo CCS multitenancy virtual APN, operators can offer a secure international connectivity with optional local break-out for selected traffic. The business customer can save significantly in logistics and administration costs by handling just one unified eSIM card and one VPN connection instead of multiple local SIM cards and VPN connections for each mobile operator.

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform™ (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT. For more information visit www.aptilo.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782085/Aptilo_Networks_Logo.jpg

Media Contacts:

Hillary Call

Aptilo Networks AB

+1-917-414-9262

hillary.call@aptilo.com

Johan Terve

VP Marketing

+46-70-202-53-00

johan.terve@aptilo.com

