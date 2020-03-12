Aptilo and Espressif Confirm End-to-End Interoperability for Zero-touch Wi-Fi IoT

STOCKHOLM, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptilo Networks and Espressif Systems announced end-to-end interoperability between Espressif's popular ESP32 SoC platform and Aptilo Zero-touch Wi-Fi IoT Connectivity™ (Aptilo Wi-Fi Zero-touch) for AWS IoT Core.

Aptilo Wi-Fi Zero-touch effectively removes the two hurdles of a mass market for Wi-Fi-based IoT: the issue of manual onboarding of IoT devices to the Wi-Fi network and the security concerns of an open Wi-Fi network.

Aptilo Wi-Fi Zero-touch is delivered as a connectivity control service running on Amazon Web Services (AWS). It utilizes the X.509 client certificates that already exist in the IoT device, as an identity token for AWS IoT Core, to also automatically connect the IoT device to a secure Wi-Fi network SSID (802.1x).

"We are thrilled to work with AWS and to have verified interoperability with Espressif, a leading supplier of Wi-Fi modules for IoT," said Jan Sjonell, VP IoT, Aptilo Networks. "By eliminating onboarding and security obstacles for devices connecting to Wi-Fi networks, an increased number of manufacturers of IoT devices will from now on choose Wi-Fi instead of other short-range radio technologies for IoT connectivity."

"Using the common authentication for Wi-Fi infrastructure and cloud connectivity improves the security, manageability and user experience of onboarding connected devices. This provides an added value to internet service providers who offer connected devices as a service based on our popular ESP32 platform," said Swee-Ann Teo, Founder and CEO of Espressif Systems.

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform™ (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT. For more information visit www.aptilo.com.

About Espressif Systems

Espressif Systems is a public, multinational, fabless, semiconductor company, established in 2008. With headquarters in Shanghai and offices in Greater China, India and Europe, Espressif is a complete-solution provider which specializes in producing highly-integrated, low-power, Wi-Fi-and-Bluetooth SoCs. Also, Espressif provides cutting-edge AIoT solutions to users and enterprises all around the world, making wireless technology more power-efficient, robust and secure. For more information visit www.espressif.com .

