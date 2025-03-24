APsystems at 15: A Legacy of Innovation and a Smart Energy Future

JIAXING, China, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen years ago today, on March 24, 2010, APsystems was founded in Jiaxing, Zhejiang, embarking on a mission to harness the power of light. Over the past 15 years, APsystems has transformed from a hardware supplier specializing in MLPE microinverters into a comprehensive provider of distributed PV, energy storage, and charging solutions. Today, it stands as a pioneering force in smart energy, driven by AI, enhancing product innovation, user experience, and operational efficiency. Each strategic shift reflects the company's alignment with industry trends, while every business expansion accelerates the global energy transition. Through relentless innovation and resilience, APsystems continues to carve an extraordinary legacy in the energy revolution.

APsystems 15th ANNIVERSARY

From Startup to Industry Leader: A Journey of Innovation and Growth

In 2010, with a passion for the photovoltaic industry, Dr. Zhimin Ling and Dr. Yuhao Luo returned to China and founded APsystems in Jiaxing, Zhejiang. From the outset, they recognized the significant advantages of MLPE (Module-Level Power Electronics) technology in terms of safety and efficiency and committed to advancing this field. Over the past 15 years, APsystems has pursued a path of differentiated product development, embedding the principle of "safety first" into every technical innovation.

As MLPE technology gained recognition, APsystems' growth accelerated. Since 2012, the company has maintained 12 consecutive years of profitability and expansion. This steadfast commitment has provided users with superior solutions while setting industry benchmarks for safety, efficiency, and flexibility. APsystems has played a key role in driving global photovoltaic standards forward, helping transition MLPE technology from a niche solution to a mainstream choice.

With its continuous business expansion, APsystems has remained dedicated to its globalization strategy. The company has successfully entered key photovoltaic markets worldwide, establishing subsidiaries in Australia, the United States, France, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Brazil. This global sales and service network ensures widespread availability of APsystems' products and services. In 2022, APsystems successfully debuted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market, securing strong capital support for future growth. By the end of 2024, its cumulative MLPE product shipments had surpassed 6GW, reaching 156 countries and regions. These milestones mark APsystems' steady progress toward global leadership in the industry.

Core Strength: A Commitment to Technological Innovation

Since its inception, APsystems has placed technological innovation at the core of its development strategy, considering it the company's most vital driving force.

In microinverters, APsystems was the first to launch three-phase microinverters, expanding product applications. It also developed multi-module microinverters, balancing performance and cost-effectiveness, and introduced 20A high-current microinverter technology, setting a new industry benchmark.

APsystems has continuously increased its R&D investment, assembling an international team of experts dedicated to independent innovation in PV and energy storage technologies. The company has accumulated 178 intellectual property rights, including 89 invention patents—leading the industry in this regard. This long-term commitment to technological excellence continues to drive APsystems' sustainable development.

Building a Comprehensive Energy Ecosystem: PV, Energy Storage, and Charging

Over the past 15 years, APsystems has expanded beyond MLPE products to become a key player in PV, energy storage, and charging. The company follows a strategic approach to integrating photovoltaic, energy storage, and charging solutions, establishing three core business segments: micro-PV-energy storage, residential PV-energy storage, and commercial PV-energy storage, all centered around microinverters. By integrating critical components of the energy industry—solar power generation, storage, and charging—APsystems has built a highly efficient and interconnected energy ecosystem.

These three segments work in synergy, enhancing sales channels, resource allocation, and market insights to meet growing demand. As APsystems expands its market presence, it is positioning itself for a broader global footprint.

AI Integration: Charting a New Future

In the era of rapid technological advancement, APsystems is accelerating its transition into a smart energy + AI ecosystem. The company has established the "+AI Application Research Institute" to integrate AI into product development, energy management, and intelligent office upgrades.

AI-driven algorithms optimize charging and discharging strategies for APsystems' residential energy storage series, maximizing value.

The APdesigner power station design software combines AI image recognition with large-language models, enhancing user interaction and efficiency.

Regular "AI Open Day" events foster the exploration of AI-driven office transformation.

Looking ahead, APsystems will continue to expand AI-driven innovations in R&D, market strategies, and services. The company is strengthening its global presence through new product development, talent acquisition, and geographic expansion. A newly established Shanghai subsidiary enhances the company's business ecosystem, while regional teams solidify its positions in Europe and North America and explore emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. AI is not only a catalyst for APsystems' technological evolution but also a core driver of its strategic transformation and industry leadership.

Looking Forward: A Vision for the Next Era

Marking 15 years of success is both a celebration of past achievements and a prelude to the future. Moving forward, APsystems remains committed to its mission in renewable energy, deepening technological innovation, expanding its comprehensive energy ecosystem, and leveraging AI to contribute to the global energy transition. The journey continues, driven by a vision for a smarter, cleaner, and more sustainable future.

