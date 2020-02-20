Aprimo and Templafy Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Aprimo Connector for Microsoft Office Powered by Templafy

Supported by Templafy, the Aprimo connector empowers employees with direct access, real-time updates and document compliance for digital assets in Microsoft Office applications

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Templafy , a global leader in enterprise document content and template management technology, has announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with digital asset management and work management software provider Aprimo to deliver the Aprimo Connector for Microsoft Office powered by Templafy.

With this partnership, Templafy will enable company-wide access to the thousands of assets stored in Aprimo's digital asset management (DAM) solution through Microsoft Office, G-Suite and web applications. The resulting service delivers benefits across the enterprise. The C-suite has streamlined brand compliance, enabling employees to produce on-brand, compliant content through the tools they already use. The marketing team can ensure a higher brand value while earning extra time to focus on higher-level activities. Finally, end users are empowered to produce compliant, creative and on-brand business documents and presentations with unprecedented speed and ease of use.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer Aprimo's existing customers a solution that will not only increase productivity but also safeguard brand integrity through our award-winning template management platform," says Christian Lund, chief product officer and co-founder of Templafy. "The Aprimo Connector for Microsoft Office powered by Templafy will allow leadership teams to better govern and, as a result, optimize the way their teams are creating documents, presentations and emails."

With the flexibility to integrate into existing document ecosystems, Templafy's solution fully embraces the need for flexibility in the modern workplace, embedding fully into the employee workflow and empowering users with intuitive access to company content. Together with Aprimo, the integration will allow employees company-wide to easily find the right digital assets in the most common document creation applications.

"The partnership between Aprimo and Templafy is a game-changer for marketers and content creators," said Kevin Souers, chief product officer at Aprimo. "Together, we combine the power of an enterprise-class digital asset management system with a solution that provides access to that enterprise content within everyday tools like Microsoft Office and Google Drive."

A recognized leader in DAM, Aprimo provides a solution for companies to orchestrate and streamline all the upstream activity, or internal work, required to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Helping companies intelligently manage content across the entire content lifecycle, Aprimo boasts a robust library of connectors, now joined by Templafy.

Learn more about The Aprimo Connector for Microsoft Office powered by Templafy here: https://www.templafy.com/aprimo/.

About Templafy

Templafy brings custom company templates, brand assets, and best practice content together directly inside any office application, streamlining how users create on-brand and compliant documents, presentations, and emails. With Templafy, global businesses safeguard their brand integrity and increase productivity through a centrally governed, secure and easy to use platform.

Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2014, Templafy's team leveraged more than 15 years of experience in template management and document automation to develop an enterprise cloud service solution, which is now a global market leader within its category, validated by blue-chip enterprise customers on every continent.

For more information on Templafy's product and company, visit www.templafy.com , or follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/3585015 / or Twitter: @templafy

About Aprimo

Aprimo is a category-leading marketing operations platform that frees marketers and their teams to focus on smart marketing by managing the five essentials: planning, spending, creation, distribution, and performance. Aprimo's comprehensive suite improves time-to-market and maximizes a company's marketing investment to drive revenue. The Aprimo platform includes ADAM software — the leader in empowering enterprises to manage digital assets and product information. ADAM's SmartContentHub™ is used by global brands to create, manage, and distribute content for world-class, omnichannel customer experiences. Aprimo is headquartered in Chicago, with global R&D and customer support in Indianapolis, and international operations based in London. For more information, visit www.aprimo.com .

