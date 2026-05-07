Aprecomm Appoints Sapna Gopinath Kizhekkeveettil as Global CHRO to Strengthen Employee Engagement and Retention

Strategic hire underscores the company's focus on building a high-performing, future-ready workforce to support global expansion and meet the growing demands for its AI-driven customer experience solutions.

BENGALURU, India, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprecomm, a global provider of AI-driven network and customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced that it has appointed Sapna Gopinath Kizhekkeveettil as its Global Chief Human Resources Officer, underscoring the company's growing focus on employee experience and retention as key pillars of its next phase of growth. In her new role, Kizhekkeveettil will lead Aprecomm's global people strategy, with a strong emphasis on enhancing employee experience, strengthening engagement frameworks, and building long-term retention across its international workforce. She will also oversee talent transformation, workforce planning, and organizational development initiatives across international markets.

Sapna Gopinath Kizhekkeveettil, CHRO, Aprecomm

The appointment comes as Aprecomm expands its global footprint and accelerates its investment in AI-driven solutions. As the company scales, it is placing increased importance on cultivating a highly engaged workforce and retaining critical talent to sustain innovation and operational excellence.

Commenting on the appointment, Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm, said: "We are delighted to welcome Sapna to Aprecomm at a pivotal moment in our growth journey. As we continue to scale globally, our people remain our greatest strength. Sapna's deep expertise in building high-performing, engaged organizations will be instrumental in creating an environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to innovate. Her leadership will play a critical role in strengthening our culture and ensuring we retain and develop the talent needed to drive our AI-led vision forward."

Kizhekkeveettil will be responsible for aligning people strategies with the company's broader business and technology roadmap, while embedding engagement and retention into core organisational practices. Her mandate includes developing programmes that support employee growth, foster a strong workplace culture and improve workforce stability in a competitive talent landscape.

She brings over 20 years of experience in human resources, with deep expertise in employee engagement, organisational development and talent management across multiple industries and geographies. Most recently, she served as Global CHRO at Nexusnow.ai, where she led HR initiatives spanning India, the United States, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on strengthening employee engagement and retention across diverse teams.

Sharing her perspective on the new role, Kizhekkeveettil said: "I am excited to join Aprecomm at such a dynamic stage of its journey. The company's commitment to innovation and growth is matched by a clear focus on its people. I look forward to working closely with teams across the organisation to build an inclusive, engaging and high-performance culture where employees can thrive. Strengthening engagement and retention will be central to our efforts as we continue to scale and deliver impact globally."

Her previous roles include leading HR at ALTEN India, where she drove initiatives to enhance the employee experience, build performance-driven cultures, and improve retention. She has also held leadership positions at Prime Focus Technologies, Max New York Life Insurance, and Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, overseeing key areas including talent acquisition, compliance, and employee engagement. Additionally, her work with Triangle Communications provided international exposure to engagement and workforce development programs.

Kizhekkeveettil's appointment reflects a broader trend across the technology sector, where organisations are prioritising employee engagement and retention as strategic drivers of growth and innovation.

Aprecomm develops AI-based platforms for broadband service providers, enabling predictive network management and WiFi performance optimisation. With its solutions deployed across millions of homes and businesses globally, and partnerships with more than 50 service providers, the company is increasingly focused on building a resilient, engaged, and future-ready workforce.

Kizhekkeveettil's bio can be found here: https://aprecomm.ai/our-story-people/

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm harnesses the power of AI to provide a unique applications suite that enables service providers to create self-optimizing and self-healing broadband networks.

Our quality-of-experience engine monitors and optimizes WiFi performance to ensure consumers enjoy the best possible internet experience. At the same time, our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money.

Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations and partners with more than 50 service providers worldwide.

We're making intuitive, self-healing networks a reality.

Follow Aprecomm on LinkedIn here.

#IntuitiveNetworks

#BringingJoyOnline

#WiFiThatWorks

Visit www.aprecomm.ai to discover more.

Press contact:

corporatecomms@aprecomm.ai

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