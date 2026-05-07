APR Reports All-Time High Quarterly Results in Q1 2026 -- Revenue of KRW 593.4B (up 123.0% YoY), OP of KRW 152.3B (up 173.7% YoY)

International sales exceeded KRW 500 billion, accounting for nearly 90% of total revenue.

Growth fueled by Cosmetics Division, with Beauty Devices reaching record quarterly high.

Focus on market penetration, channel diversification, and portfolio expansion to sustain growth.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APR Co., Ltd. (APR, or "the company"), a leading global beauty company, today announced its preliminary consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The company achieved record-breaking quarterly performance, driven by aggressive global expansion and robust growth across all core business units.

For the first quarter, APR reported revenue of KRW 593.4 billion and an operating profit of KRW 152.3 billion. These figures represent a significant year-on-year increase of 123.0% and 173.7%, respectively.

Global Strategy Drives Revenue Growth

This milestone is primarily attributed to the successful execution of APR's global-centric strategy. In Q1 2026, overseas revenue grew 180% YoY to KRW 528.1 billion, representing nearly 90% of the company's total revenue.

The U.S. market performed particularly well, with revenue surging 250.8% YoY to KRW 248.5 billion. To capitalize on this momentum, APR plans to expand its offline footprint in the U.S. by entering several major retail channels sequentially starting in the second quarter.

Growth also accelerated across other key regions. Revenue in Japan more than doubled (up 100.8% YoY), bolstered by a successful omnichannel approach, combining offline distribution expansion with strong top-line results on major e-commerce platforms including Qoo10 and Rakuten.

In Europe, APR strengthened its presence through the successful launch of Medicube, its flagship brand, in Sephora's online and offline channels across 17 countries. Furthermore, the company secured a strategic partnership with Nykaa, India's largest beauty and lifestyle platform, to penetrate the emerging Indian market.

Sustained Performance in Cosmetics and Beauty Devices

The Cosmetics Division led the growth, posting quarterly revenue of KRW 452.6 billion, a 174.3% increase YoY. This achievement was anchored by strong global demand for the company's iconic skincare lines, including the Medicube PDRN and Toner Pad series.

During the Amazon.com 'Big Spring Sale' in March, 10 Medicube products secured rankings within the top 100 in the Beauty & Personal Care category, underscoring strong consumer brand loyalty.

The Beauty Device Division also reached a historic quarterly high, reporting revenue of KRW 132.7 billion (+46.0% YoY).

Outlook

Looking ahead, APR aims to solidify its global leadership by further diversifying sales channels and enhancing its product portfolio. The company remains committed to accelerating its entry into new markets and strengthening its position as a pioneer in the global beauty industry.

About APR Co., Ltd.

APR Co., Ltd. is a global beauty company founded in 2014, focused on integrating advanced beauty technology into everyday skincare routines. With a strong emphasis on efficacy and ease of use, APR develops products that combine skincare expertise with advanced beauty technology.

The company operates a diversified portfolio of beauty brands, including MEDICUBE (skincare), MEDICUBE AGE-R (home beauty devices), and Aprilskin (skincare), addressing a wide range of consumer needs across global markets. Through continuous innovation and consumer-centric development, APR has established a strong presence in the rapidly growing global K-beauty segment.

APR has achieved consistent year-on-year revenue growth and generates the majority of its sales from international markets, reflecting its expanding global footprint. Listed on the Korea Exchange (KOSPI) in 2024, the company saw its market capitalization reach approximately KRW 16 trillion as of early May 2026, underscoring its scale and competitiveness as a global beauty player.

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