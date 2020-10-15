AppViewX and Fortanix Join Forces to Securely Manage, Automate and Protect Certificates and Keys

AppViewX-Fortanix Joint Solution Highlights:

Comprehensive data security platform including encryption, key management, HSM, tokenization, and secrets management

Encrypt and protect private keys using industry-standard, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified HSMs with the flexibility of either on-premise or cloud-based services

Manage and automate multi-vendor X.509 certificates across multiple devices

Gain visibility and control across all certificates and its keys

Enforce policies and ensure compliance across the network

Deliver secure, encrypted communications faster by reducing certificate deployment time by up to 70%

"The Fortanix-AppViewX partnership has proven to be of great value to customers who are looking for a comprehensive data security solution," said Faiyaz Shahpurwala, Fortanix Chief Product and Strategy Officer. "When enterprises couple our data security services along with AppViewX's certificate lifecycle management and automation solution, they are able to realize unique benefits and advantages in securing their public, private and hybrid cloud environments."

The key management and security capabilities of Fortanix Self-Defending KMS coupled with AppViewX's certificate lifecycle management and automation suite ensures maximum efficiency of certificate and key management programs, while preventing misuse and theft of keys. This gives enterprises the visibility and security that their private keys and certificates demand, while addressing rapidly changing business needs without compromising on agility and compliance.

"AppViewX is excited to partner with Fortanix to provide customers a cutting-edge solution that promises to secure keys in a hybrid environment," said Muralidharan Palanisamy, Chief Solutions Officer at AppViewX. "The underlying plug-in based architecture in both AppViewX and Fortanix enables powerful use cases and integrations that address enterprises' myriad needs. The value realized by our joint customers bears testament to the partnership's impact on the PKI industry at large."

To learn more about the partnership, you can join the upcoming joint webinar, Protecting the Keys to the Kingdom: Secure Key Orchestration and Automation, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. You can also check out the joint solution brief.

About AppViewX:

AppViewX is revolutionizing the way NetOps and DevSecOps teams deliver services to Enterprise IT. The AppViewX Platform is a modular, low-code software application that enables automation and orchestration for certificate and key lifecycle automation, infrastructure orchestration, and IoT and DevOps security solutions. It quickly and easily translates business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduce cost. AppViewX is headquartered in New York, U.S. with presence in the U.K., Australia and India. To know more, visit www.appviewx.com .

About Fortanix:

Fortanix unlocks the power of organizations' most valuable data by securing it throughout its lifecycle, on premises and in the cloud. Fortanix provides unique deterministic security by encrypting applications and data everywhere – at rest, in motion, and in use with its Runtime Encryption® technology built upon Intel® SGX. Fortanix secures F100 customers worldwide and powers IBM Data Shield and Equinix SmartKey™ HSM-as-a-service. Fortanix is venture backed and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, see https://fortanix.com/

Media Contact:

Suvesha Vengatesh

+1 (212) 400 7541 x 2220

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313368/AppViewX_Fortanix_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AppViewX