APPTUTTi Becomes the Newest Unity Distribution Portal Partner, Providing Mobile Game Developers Access to Chinese App Stores

UDP reduces the engineering complexities associated with publishing to multiple app stores, enables developers to publish and operate games in local markets, and connects developers with a global audience. Developers only need to build their game once and upload it to UDP, where it will automatically be repackaged for and sent to the partnering game stores. More than 50% of all new mobile games are made with Unity.

APPTUTTi partners with developers to successfully launch their apps and games in China. Their one of a kind 24/7 online portal provides developers with real-time performance and monetization data of their apps and games which can improve understanding of user behaviour and acquisition. They provide free access to three major app stores in China, with various monetization options available such as in-app purchasing (IAP) and advertising. Their free SuperSDK provides developers with all the resources necessary to adapt and integrate their apps and games for Chinese mobile users and the Chinese mobile market. Developers will save time, resolve technical complications and enhance efficiency and effectiveness with the SuperSDK.

Furthermore, IP protection and ISBN services (which are essential for IAP games) are available to address developers' worries over the safety of their creations. APPTUTTi is the ultimate gateway to China.

"APPTUTTi and Unity share the same objective of solving the hard problem of game distribution to multiple app stores in local markets. With Unity developers' ability to now access the Chinese market, this is the beginning of many opportunities to come." Donald Tang - APPTUTTi CEO

APPTUTTi is the first 24/7 online portal that enables app and game developers to launch their projects in China and other unexplored markets.

