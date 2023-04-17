Appsens AS: Twice as many as anticipated have unidentified atrial fibrillation

LILLESAND, Norway, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Norwegian study shows that atrial fibrillation can easily be revealed with self-testing.

Atrial fibrillation is a common heart rhythm disorder, and its incidence is increasing. One in three can expect to develop atrial fibrillation in their lifetime. Untreated, atrial fibrillation can lead to early death, dementia, heart failure and stroke. Atrial fibrillation does not always cause symptoms and many people have the condition without knowing it.

A new Norwegian study from Sorlandet Hospital Arendal and the University of Oslo, published in the highly regarded journal EP Europace, included 2118 participants from all over Norway. The average age was 70 years. None of the participants had a prior diagnosis of atrial fibrillation. The study was conducted completely out-patient and digitally. All participants received the Norwegian-developed heart sensor ECG247 by Appsens AS, which they attached themselves and carried out an ECG test over several days. In the study, one in forty-five persons were diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. The proportion of participants who completed the ECG test was also high (87%).

The study shows that it is feasible to carry out testing for atrial fibrillation in an easy, affordable, and effective way. To prevent serious complications from atrial fibrillation, international guidelines recommend that everyone above 65 years of age and everyone with high blood pressure, diabetes and cardiovascular disease should be regularly tested for atrial fibrillation, but few follow the guidelines. The new digital medical device ECG247 makes it possible to carry out self-testing at home without visiting a doctor or hospital.

Read the full article and more about ECG247 here:

https://academic.oup.com/europace/advance-article/doi/10.1093/europace/euad075/7082998

https://ecg247.com/

CONTACT:

Tord Ytterdahl

CEO

Appsens AS

tord@ecg247.com

+47 91369657

SOURCE Appsens AS