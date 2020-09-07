Appsbroker Recognised as Google Cloud Managed Service Provider

Appsbroker is one of the Google Cloud partners to deliver rapid-response managed services for clients in mission-critical sectors such as Financial Services, Manufacturing and Retail, with customers including Jaguar Land Rover, Santander and other major multinationals. The business continues to invest heavily into its core focus areas of application, data and infrastructure modernisation, with particular focus on its machine learning, Anthos and SAP practices.

The MSP status builds on a string of accomplishments with Google Cloud, including Specialisations in Application Development, Data Analytics and Infrastructure, as well as the achievement of the Application Development Specialisation Partner of the Year Award in April 2020.

"Our MSP Program recognises partners that successfully demonstrate mature technical support operations, deep cloud experience, and comprehensive DevOps capabilities throughout a rigorous auditing process," says Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud.

"Appsbroker consistently delivers the highest levels of excellence to some of Google Cloud's largest customers, leading the way to create long-term value with major clients. Strategically, this achievement better positions Appsbroker to help our joint customers on a global scale, so it's a great step forward for both businesses."

Mike Conner, CEO and Founder of Appsbroker, added:

"We're delighted to be recognised by Google Cloud for the world-class services we deliver to our joint customers. I'm really proud of the whole team and I'm glad Google Cloud was so impressed with our people and our processes. This is an exciting next step in our Google Cloud relationship supporting our EMEA ambitions and our recent investment in Corporate, Anthos, SAP on GCP & Machine Learning."

About Appsbroker

Appsbroker is one of the largest Google Cloud-only Managed Services Providers (MSP) in EMEA.

Our world-class services help multinationals and leading corporates across the globe modernise their applications, data and infrastructure at pace, from implementing applications across hybrid cloud through to deploying complex machine learning to migrating SAP to GCP.

Our Agile Systems Integrator (ASI) approach means that we collaborate with customers to deliver rapid outcomes with real business value, marrying the best technology with the most modern methodologies.

Appsbroker is the Google Cloud Application Development Specialisation Partner of the Year and holds three Google Cloud Specialisations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249287/Google_Partner_Badge.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249288/Conner_and_Gearheart.jpg

SOURCE Appsbroker