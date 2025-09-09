Appointment of Silvère Lucquin as Chief Executive Officer of Okomera

PARIS, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Okomera is pleased to announce that Silvère Lucquin will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective 8 September 2025. Silvère succeeds Sidarth Radjou, who has chosen to explore new professional opportunities. We thank to Sidarth for his leadership and vision, and we wish him every success in the future.

Silvère brings over ten years of experience in the Medtech and Life Science tools industry, with a proven history in growing companies at the intersection of healthcare and innovation. As Chief Operating Officer at Ganymed Robotics, he was instrumental in shaping company strategy, driving rapid expansion, and leading efforts in human resources, business modelling, industrial partnerships, and product development.

Prior to Ganymed, Silvère held key positions at Aditlys Medical, where he oversaw the company's spin-off and early structuring, and at CorWave, where he was the first employee, leading major development activities and contributing to its growth through two fundraising rounds (series A and B).

An engineer by training, Silvère is a graduate of École Polytechnique in France and Imperial College London and holds an MBA from INSEAD. This unique blend of technical and business skills equips him to lead Okomera as it broadens its impact on cancer research through innovative technologies.

"We are excited to welcome Silvère as CEO," said the Richard Eglen, Chair, Okomera Board. "His strategic vision, operational leadership, and commitment to medical innovation make him the ideal person to guide Okomera into its next stage of growth and achievement."

Upon his appointment, Silvère commented:

"Okomera stands at a pivotal moment, built on a solid foundation and driven by a mission to push forward global cancer research. I am eager to collaborate with the dedicated Okomera team to build on past successes, strengthen partnerships, and speed up the development of groundbreaking solutions for researchers worldwide."

With Silvère leading the company, Okomera reaffirms its dedication to driving forward its vision of transforming cancer research through innovation and supporting the global scientific community in the fight against cancer.

About Okomera

Okomera is a Paris-based Life Science tools startup company, advancing oncology research through state-of-the-art technologies that unite microfluidics, cellular biology and artificial intelligence. The company's focus is on organoid screening platforms, empowering researchers to accelerate discoveries and develop more effective treatments for cancer.

