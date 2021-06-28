Appnext Continues Global Expansion and Announces Opening Of Istanbul Office

Already delivering growth results to advertisers in Turkey, Appnext will scale relationship with local app developers supporting their growth efforts by enabling continuous engagement with users throughout their mobile journey

ISTANBUL, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appnext , the leading independent discovery platform offering continuous engagement with users, has established a new office location in Istanbul, Turkey, as part of its global expansion to support local app developers in their growth efforts.

Appnext is already delivering growth to advertising clients in Turkey, resulting from its end-to-end app discovery solutions that manage the entire mobile journey of a user: from the initial device setup and personalization to various mobile touchpoints throughout the day. Personalized app recommendations are suggested within a myriad of apps and directly on-device according to the user's needs during his day, powered by Appnext 'Timeline' patent technology that utilizes predictive analytics and behavior-driven AI to recommend relevant apps and services at the right time and on the right channel.

Appnext also announced the appointment of Gözde Alemli as Country Manager for Turkey to accelerate the company's continued growth and expansion throughout the region. Gözde brings extensive business development experience in the digital marketing space with deep mobile and customer experience expertise.

"Appnext is poised to capitalize on growth opportunities in Turkey and Gözde's expertise in the industry makes her the ideal choice to help us accomplish that and accelerate the adoption of our solutions by app developers in Turkey," said Elad Natanson, CEO & Co-Founder of Appnext. "We feel that providing discovery solutions that span the entire mobile journey of a user is the right approach not only for advertisers but also for device manufacturers and mobile operators as they seek ways to build stronger, more profitable relationships with their users. Appnext tech-powered solutions enable app developers and mobile operators to continually engage users repeatedly throughout their day, in various placements, with an average of 20 daily interactions with each user from our 8 million daily active users in Turkey."

According to 42matters, Turkey's share in the global app market is growing rapidly, ranks in the global top ten in terms of mobile app downloads and usage.

"Appnext has an impressive track record of achievements and a reputation for delivering innovative app discovery channels with proven ROI. That, together with its products and proprietary technologies, is the right combination for app developers who are always looking for new and intent users while providing them personalized discovery experiences," said Gözde Alemli. "I look forward to building on the company's initial success in Turkey and invite local app developers to become a part of Appnext's already established partner's ecosystem in the region, including top mobile device brands and leading advertisers such as Trendyol and Getir. Based on its current growth, Appnext estimates to power 15B monthly app recommendations and 100,000 new devices per day in 6 months to the region."

Appnext is the largest independent app discovery platform, offering the only recommendation engine on the market, encompassing both in-app and on-device discovery. Appnext discovery platform powers over 6B daily app recommendations via over 20 interactions along users' daily mobile journey.

Through its direct partnerships with top OEMs, operators and app developers, Appnext creates a discovery experience in over 10,000 mobile touchpoints. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Appnext 'Timeline' predicts the type of apps users are likely to utilize next and recommends which ones to install. Appnext's recommendations are helping app marketers reach more engaged users and get their apps discovered, used and re-used.

As of June 2020, Appnext is part of the Affle group. Affle (India) Limited trades on the Indian stock exchanges (BSE: 542752 & NSE: AFFLE).

