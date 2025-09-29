Applications Now Open for the 7th Guangzhou Award

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 29, the launch ceremony of the 7th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation (Guangzhou Award) took place in Seoul, South Korea, during the Metropolis Board of Directors Meeting, a key event marking Metropolis' 40th anniversary. Mr. Hu Hao, Vice Mayor of Guangzhou, Mr. Jordi Vaquer, Secretary-General of Metropolis, and Ms. Emilia Saiz, Secretary-General of UCLG, attended and delivered speeches.

On behalf of the Guangzhou Municipal Government, Mr. Hu Hao announced the opening of the 7th Guangzhou Award. Through six previous editions, the Award has attracted participation from cities and local governments in over 100 countries and regions, offering valuable insights into enhancing urban governance capabilities. As the initiator and promoter of the Award, Guangzhou sincerely invites cities around the world to participate, share innovative governance solutions, and contribute wisdom and strength to building an open, inclusive, and sustainable community with a shared future for humankind.

Mr. Vaquer and Ms. Saiz acknowledged the role of the Guangzhou Award in promoting global urban innovation and mutual learning, and reviewed the Guangzhou Award's efforts and achievements in fostering cooperation and sustainable development among cities worldwide. They stated that the Award has become a vital platform for showcasing local governance experiences and advancing global sustainable agendas. They encouraged more cities to submit their initiatives to jointly address global challenges such as climate change, social equity, and inclusive development, and to build more sustainable, resilient cities for the future.

During the ceremony, representatives from Guangzhou, UCLG, Metropolis, and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries joined the stage. The event culminated as the distinguished guests jointly unrolled a scroll symbolizing the global call for submissions, officially marking the launch of the 7th Guangzhou Award.

The Guangzhou Award was jointly established in 2012 by the City of Guangzhou, UCLG, and Metropolis. Its aim is to promote sustainable urban development and international cooperation by recognizing and disseminating innovative practices in urban governance. To date, six editions have been held, attracting over 1,600 initiatives worldwide. The Award has become a global platform for the exchange and sharing of advanced urban governance experiences.

Please visit the website to learn more about the detailed guidelines and follow the updates:

https://www.guangzhouaward.org/p/the7th?lang=en