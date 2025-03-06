Applications for the Palladium Global Science Award are now open

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first annual Palladium Global Science Award competition is now live, with a total prize fund of $350,000. Scientists, startups and research groups involved in the study, analysis and development of new applications for palladium have to submit their entries until 31 July 2025. The China Precious Metals Industry Committee (CPMIC) is the main partner of the competition.

Palladium Global Science Award

The competition aims to find and support outstanding scientific and applied ideas, as well as R&D efforts looking into palladium-based materials with unique properties that could lead to new industrial applications for palladium and contribute to the development of future technologies.

Award nominations:

New Palladium Applications: Best Scientific Development;

New Palladium Applications: Best Scientific Article;

New Palladium Applications: Best Applied Concept.

The prize money of the Palladium Global Science Award will be divided among the winners of each of the nominations:

Best Scientific Development: 1st place – $120,000 ; 2nd place – $60,000 .

; 2nd place – . Best Scientific Article: 1st place – $80,000 ; 2nd place – $40,000 .

; 2nd place – . Best Applied Concept: 1st place – $50,000 .

Applications will be reviewed by an international panel comprising top scientists and experts from major universities and research centres around the world.

Bian Jiang, CPMIC Executive Chairman:

"Palladium is important for the development of many sectors, including the high-tech and green industries. It is crucial to the precious metals industry, not only in terms of palladium's status as a strategic metal, but also because of the possibility of exploring new ways of using it. The creation of the Palladium Global Science Award provides a unique opportunity to support scientists and research groups working on innovations that can significantly influence the precious metals market and accelerate their adaptation into promising technologies."

You can apply and find out more details on the official Palladium Global Science Award website at www.palladiumaward.com .

Don't miss the chance to showcase your ideas on the global stage and become a part of the revolution that will shape the future of technology and science!

