Application Security Market worth $55.0 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018–2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Type, By Component, By Organization Size, By Deployment mode, By Vertical, and By Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America Major companies covered Major vendors in the global Application Security Market include IBM (US), HCL (India), Synopsys (US), Microfocus (UK), Capgemini (France), Onapsis (US), Cloudflare (US), Guardsquare (Belgium), Checkmarx (US), Fortinet (US), Checkpoint (Israel), Broadcom (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Qualys (US), Rapid7 (US)

By Component, the services segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The cybersecurity skills gap persists as a significant challenge, but AppSec services offer a solution by providing access to experienced security professionals who can design, implement, and manage effective application security programs. These services bring specialized expertise in areas like penetration testing, security code reviews, and vulnerability assessments, complementing standard solutions and addressing complex security challenges. Navigating data privacy regulations and industry-specific security standards can be daunting, but AppSec services provide compliance guidance, helping organizations efficiently meet regulatory requirements. Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) play a crucial role in the AppSec services market, offering comprehensive security solutions such as AppSec assessments, vulnerability management, and ongoing monitoring, which is cost-effective and beneficial for organizations with limited security resources. AppSec services are also evolving to integrate seamlessly with DevSecOps workflows, allowing security professionals to collaborate with developers in identifying and addressing vulnerabilities early in the development lifecycle. Moreover, these services increasingly include security awareness training programs to educate employees on recognizing and mitigating security threats, complementing technical controls with essential human vigilance.

By Type, the Mobile Application Security segment will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The mobile application security segment within the broader application security (AppSec) market is experiencing rapid growth due to the widespread use of smartphones and the proliferation of mobile apps. With an ever-increasing number of mobile applications across diverse industries, ensuring their security has become a paramount concern. The trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) further complicates security efforts, as personal devices may lack the same level of security controls as corporate-issued ones. Mobile AppSec solutions must address these concerns while complying with data privacy regulations governing the collection and storage of sensitive user data. Integrating security throughout the mobile app development lifecycle is crucial, with solutions tailored to seamlessly integrate with developer workflows to promote early vulnerability detection and remediation. Mobile AppSec solutions need to cater to the specific security requirements of both iOS and Android platforms, each with its own vulnerabilities and testing methodologies. Techniques like app shielding and code obfuscation are also being employed to deter attackers from reverse engineering and exploiting vulnerabilities within mobile applications.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is undergoing significant growth in its Application Security Market, driven by several key factors. As industries undergo rapid digital transformation, there's a heightened need for robust security measures to protect interconnected systems. Moreover, the region faces increasing cyber threats, prompting businesses to prioritize application security as a crucial defense mechanism. Stricter data privacy regulations, akin to data protection laws in Europe, mandate strong security practices for handling personal data, further driving market demand. Cloud adoption is surging, leading to a need for cloud-native security solutions that effectively protect applications in cloud environments. Managed Security Service Providers are becoming popular, especially among SMEs, offering cost-effective access to security expertise. Additionally, the adoption of agile and DevOps methodologies necessitates application security solutions that seamlessly integrate with development workflows. Despite challenges such as low awareness of security best practices, skills shortages, and budget constraints, the long-term outlook for the Asia Pacific Application Security Market remains highly positive. Factors like digitalization, cyber threats, and data privacy regulations are expected to sustain market growth, alongside trends like cloud computing and managed security services adoption.

Top Key Companies in Application Security Market:

Major vendors in the global Application Security Market include IBM (US), HCL (India), Synopsys (US), Microfocus (UK), Capgemini (France), Onapsis (US), Cloudflare (US), Guardsquare (Belgium), Checkmarx (US), Fortinet (US), Checkpoint (Israel), Broadcom (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Qualys (US), Rapid7 (US).

