Application Security Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2025 to 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

The application security market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace owing to surging incidence of cyberattacks and high emphasis on improving application security to safeguard user data.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, Application Security Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 13.68 billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 16.3% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 45.77 billion by the end of 2032. Adoption of DevSecOps and Agile development practices coupled with the rising frequency of cyberattacks are expected to bolster the demand for application security solutions in the future.

Application Security Market Dynamics:

The surge in cyberattacks targeting applications, especially web and mobile platforms, is a key driver for the application security market. Hackers increasingly exploit software vulnerabilities to gain unauthorized access, exfiltrate data, or disrupt operations. As organizations expand their digital presence and shift to cloud-native architectures, applications become prime the focus of attacks.

The growing implementation of DevSecOps and agile methodologies is accelerating the demand for integrated application security tools. By embedding security early in the software development lifecycle, organizations can identify and remediate vulnerabilities before deployment, reducing risks and costs. This shift toward "security as code" empowers developers to build secure applications without compromising speed or innovation.

Recent Developments in Application Security Market

In April 2024 , NightVision, a United States -based start-up focused on identifying issues in application security in the development stages raised USD 5.4 million . The company is expected to use the capital to further develop its technology that helps simulate attacks in the development stage and identify defects before the application hits the production stage.

Major Challenges in Application Security Industry

A significant restraint in the application security market is the global shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. Effective application security requires expertise in secure coding practices, threat modeling, vulnerability assessment, and incident response—all of which are in short supply. This talent gap limits the ability of organizations to implement, monitor, and manage robust security measures.

Integrating modern application security solutions into existing legacy systems poses a considerable challenge. Many older applications were not built with security in mind, making them difficult to retrofit with current security tools without disrupting functionality. Legacy code often lacks documentation, and compatibility issues may arise with contemporary frameworks or cloud environments.

Competitive Landscape:

Focus on creating application security solutions that can pass through rigorous application security testing approaches will be of paramount importance for all companies. Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning with application security solutions can also help improve threat detection capabilities of solutions.

The major players in the application security industry include,

Fortinet ( USA )

) Check Point Software Technologies ( Israel )

) Qualys ( USA )

) Synopsys ( USA )

) Micro Focus (UK)

Trend Micro ( Japan )

) Rapid7 ( USA )

) Okta ( USA )

) Ping Identity ( USA )

) Cloudflare ( USA )

Application Security Market Segmentation:

Global application security market is segmented by deployment, type, enterprise type, and end-user. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Based on type, the market is segmented into mobile application security and web application security. Based on enterprise type, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprise. Based on component, the market is segmented into solutions (security testing tools, static application security testing, dynamic application security testing, interactive application security testing, runtime application self-protection, container security, API security, other solutions) and services (professional services training & education, consulting services, integration & maintenance, managed services). Based on end-user, the market is segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, government, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, others, education, energy & utilities and others.

By enterprise type , the large enterprise segment dominated the global application security market in 2024 as large enterprises have higher spending potential to invest in advanced application security solutions.

, the large enterprise segment dominated the global application security market in 2024 as large enterprises have higher spending potential to invest in advanced application security solutions. By deployment , the on-premises segment dominated the global application security market in 2024 owing to its high accuracy and miniaturization potential.

, the on-premises segment dominated the global application security market in 2024 owing to its high accuracy and miniaturization potential. By component , the solutions segment dominated the global application security market in 2024, which can be linked to the adoption of multiple testing tools and testing approaches in novel application security solutions.

, the solutions segment dominated the global application security market in 2024, which can be linked to the adoption of multiple testing tools and testing approaches in novel application security solutions. By end-user, the BFSI segment dominated the global application security market in 2024 owing to highly crucial nature of data handled by financial and banking institutions, which necessitates the need for advanced security measures.

Regional Insights

Adoption of advanced network security practices, presence of leading tech giants and app developers, and growing incidence of cyberattacks make North America a leader in application security demand. The United States is expected to bring in major revenue for application security companies operating in this region.

Europe application security market is driven by high investments in Industry 4.0 and smart infrastructure development. Strong regulatory landscape of the region is also estimated to help bolster the sales of application securitys going forward. Launch of new smart city initiatives in Germany and the United Kingdom also create new opportunities.

Emphasis on integration of security measures in app development cycles and growing digital transformation are making Asia Pacific the fastest expanding market for application security providers. Demand for SaaS-based security solutions and adoption of bring your own device trends are also helping create new opportunities for market players.

In the LAMEA region, the application security market is driven by the launch of new digitization efforts and growing incidence of cyberattacks. Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are expected to be the most opportune countries in this region.

